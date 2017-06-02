Enbridge Mid-Year 2017 Investor Update Meeting Webcast

CALGARY, ALBERTA–(Marketwired – June 2, 2017) - Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB)(NYSE:ENB) (Enbridge or the Company) will hold a Mid-Year 2017 Investor Update Meeting on Thursday, June 8th in Toronto and Friday, June 9th in New York. Now 3 months post-acquisition of Spectra Energy, Enbridge executives will provide the investment community with a high level strategic update, an overview of the competitive positioning of the combined businesses as well as a general update on the progress of the integration.

The session in Toronto on June 8th will be webcast live at Enbridge.com.

Details of the event are as follows:

When: Wednesday, June 8th, 2017 9:00 a.m. ET (7:00 a.m. MT) to 12:00 a.m. ET (10:00 a.m. MT) Webcast: sign-up The webcast format will be listen-only with the Q&A portion of the event held on-site in Toronto. Presentations and supporting materials will be posted to Enbridge’s website in ‘Events and Presentations’ after markets close on June 7th; participants are encouraged to download the materials prior to the event. A webcast replay and podcast will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the event and a transcript will be posted to Enbridge’s website in ‘Events and Presentations’ approximately 24 hours after the event.

