Enbridge Responds to Suspected Third-Party Line Strike

CALGARY, ALBERTA–(Marketwired – Feb. 18, 2017) – Enbridge (TSX:ENB)(NYSE:ENB) is responding to an incident on its Line 2A pipeline at an industrial site in Strathcona County, Alberta following a suspected third-party line strike on Feb. 17, 2017. Enbridge’s Control Center immediately shut down its pipelines in the area in accordance with its leak detection system, and as a precaution.

The incident resulted in a release on Line 2A and is believed to have been caused by a strike to the pipeline during third-party construction activity in the area. There is no volume out estimate at this time. Enbridge crews are working to clean up the release, which is contained in an excavation pit.

Air quality monitoring has been initiated and there is no risk to public safety. The National Energy Board and Transportation Safety Board have been advised of the incident. We will update the Enbridge website as more information becomes available.

