Enbridge Wants Pipeline Decision

CBJ — Enbridge plans to go to court after failing to strike a deal with the State of Michigan on building an oil pipeline tunnel beneath the channel that connects Lakes Huron and Michigan.

The company will ask the state Court of Claims to determine the legality of a construction agreement it reached last fall. The tunnel would house a replacement for twin pipelines that run across the bottom of the Straits of Mackinac.

The pipelines are part of Enbridge’s Line 5, which carries 87 million litres of crude oil and natural gas liquids daily between Superior, Wisconsin, and Sarnia, Ontario.

Opponents contend Enbridge’s refusal to shut down the pipeline until the tunnel is completed means the straits area would be endangered for at least another five years. They point to a vessel anchor strike in April 2018 that dented both pipes while damaging three nearby electric cables, which leaked 800 gallons of insulating mineral oil.

@CanBizJournal