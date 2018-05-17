Enbridge’s $11 Billion Stock Offer

CBJ — Calgary-based Enbridge Inc. is considering a series of transactions with its co-investors in four affiliated businesses that would result in nearly $11.5 billion of shares being offered, at current stock value. If the plan moves forward the investors would hold shares in Enbridge.

The reason behind the move is to address the risks associated with the loss of a large American tax allowance that will impact interstate pipelines held within master limited partnerships.

“The combination of this changed policy and the negative capital markets reaction has impaired the MLP structure for Enbridge’s interstate pipelines,” in a released statement by the company.

@CanBizJournal