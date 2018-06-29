Enbridge’s Line 3 Moving Ahead

CBJ — The parent company of Enbridge Energy says it’s on track to finish construction and put its disputed Line 3 replacement pipeline into service in the second half of next year.

The news comes after an announcement by the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission after the state regulator determined the project is necessary and approved the company’s preferred route across northern Minnesota. There are some modifications but nothing that has Enbridge concerned about.

Calgary-base Enbridge released a statement saying that replacing the deteriorating old Line 3 will ensure the safety of a critical piece of energy infrastructure and ensure reliable crude oil supplies for Minnesota and other regional refineries.

Line 3 runs from Alberta across North Dakota and Minnesota to Enbridge’s terminal in Superior, Wisconsin.

@CanBizJournal