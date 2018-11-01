Encana Buying Newfield for $5.5B

CBJ — Encana has signed a deal to acquire Newfield Exploration in an all-stock offer for about US$5.5 billion.

As part of the deal Encana will also assume US$2.2 billion of Newfield debt.

The acquisition requires the support of a two-thirds majority vote of Newfield shareholders and a majority vote by Encana shareholders for the deal to be finalized.

It’s estimated that Encana shareholders will own about 64% of the combined entity while Newfield shareholders will own about 36%.

