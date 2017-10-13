Encana to hold 2017 Investor Day on October 18, 2017 in New York City

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 13, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — (TSX:ECA) (NYSE:ECA) Encana Corporation will hold its 2017 Investor Day at the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, October 18, 2017 at 8 a.m. ET (6 a.m. MT). The event will feature presentations from members of Encana’s executive and management teams on the company’s core assets and longer-term strategic outlook.

The live and archived webcast of Encana’s 2017 Investor Day is available at:

https://livestream.com/ICENYSE2/EncanaInvestorDay2017.

Presentation slides will be available for download at the start of the webcast from Encana’s website, www.encana.com, under Invest in Us/Presentations & Events.

Encana Corporation

Encana is a leading North American energy producer that is focused on developing its strong portfolio of resource plays, held directly and indirectly through its subsidiaries, producing oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas. By partnering with employees, community organizations and other businesses, Encana contributes to the strength and sustainability of the communities where it operates. Encana common shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges under the symbol ECA.

Further information on Encana Corporation is available on the company’s website, www.encana.com, or by contacting: