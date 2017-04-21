Encounter the Bauhinian Senses at The Ritz-Carlton, Hong Kong

HONG KONG, CHINA–(Marketwired – Apr 21, 2017) – The Ritz-Carlton, Hong Kong introduces “Encounter the Bauhinian Senses,” a meeting package designed to assist meeting planners and event organizers to inspire and indulge meeting associates with a range of culturally rich activities and gourmet offerings.

Meetings become something participants look forward to and at The Ritz-Carlton, Hong Kong, fun, energy and educational perks are incorporated into each and every gathering with this luxury Hong Kong hotel’s latest meeting package. “Encounter the Bauhinian Senses” takes its name from Bauhinia Blakeana, the flower emblem of Hong Kong, spotlighting the city’s unique cultural fusion of East and West. While opulently appointed Hong Kong event venues, state-of-the-art meeting facilities and professional event services team are the basis, The Ritz-Carlton, Hong Kong seeks to elevate the meeting experience by seamlessly blending in the city’s history and heritage into the meeting itinerary. From sampling traditional snacks on coffee breaks to taking part in a Tai Chi class, participants will have a unique opportunity to appreciate the local culture in the comfort of the hotel.

It is often said food is the best way to understand a culture authentically. Meeting attendees may sink their teeth into a range of signature Hong Kong snacks such as pineapple bun, egg tart, deep-fried shrimp wonton, steamed glutinous rice rolls and more with the “Fishermen’s Break” coffee break menu. Western palates should look no further than the “English Afternoon Tea” menu featuring faithfully created British afternoon tea delights as a tribute to the city’s colonial history.

Mild physical activities are the perfect fix to help attendees de-stress and refresh between meetings. To make meeting breaks more pleasurable and, at the same time, inspiring, The Ritz-Carlton, Hong Kong offers a selection of activities that best represent the city’s unique flair. Tea drinking is deeply rooted in Chinese culture. The “Chinese Tea Appreciation” class hosted by a professional tea master offers meeting associates an exclusive guide to stories of tea rituals as well as sampling premium teas including Jasmine Blossom, White Peony Supreme, Phoenix Osmanthus and Teguanyin. In the “Dim Sum Class,” attendees will put their chef hats on and learn to make delectable dim sum treats such as spring rolls, egg tarts and steamed dumplings. Led by an expert Tai Chi practitioner, participants of “The Art of Tai Chi” class will enjoy an hour’s calming moving meditation through gentle physical exercise, stretching and breathing techniques.

“Encounter the Bauhinian Senses” meeting package is available from May 1 to December 31, 2017, and is applicable to meetings with 30 persons or above. For details on menus, pricing and activity inclusions, please refer to the appendix.

Appendix

Fishermen’s Break Mini pineapple bun Mini egg tart Hong Kong-style eggettes (maximum 100 persons) Curry fish ball Steamed glutinous rice roll Lettuce dace fish cake soup Deep-fried shrimp wonton Deep-fried sesame croquettes Baked cashew nut cookies *Please select six items. English Afternoon Tea Brown crab mustard salad mini soft bun Roasted ham with cheddar cheese sandwich roll Semi-dried tomato and chestnut cream cheese, ginger bread sandwich Baked wild mushroom with black truffle onion quiche Lemon tart English fruitcake Fruit & berry tart Chocolate raspberry verrine Mocha pot de crème, rum baba Earl Grey orange Plain and raisin scones with jam and clotted cream *Please select six items. Supplementary charge on selected meeting package at HK$150 plus 10% service charge per person Chinese Tea Appreciation HK$14,000 plus 10% service charge for a maximum of 20 persons Duration: 1 hour 30 minutes Additional person at HK$600 plus 10% service charge The Art of Tai Chi HK$6,500 plus 10% service charge for a maximum of 20 persons Duration: 1 hour Dim Sum Class HK$25,000 plus 10% service charge for a maximum of 20 persons Duration: 1 hour Additional person at HK$1,280 plus 10% service charge

Terms & Conditions

^ Reservation period between May 1 and December 31, 2017

^ The Ritz-Carlton, Hong Kong reserves the right to alter the above menu prices and items due to unforeseeable market price fluctuations and availability.

^ Activities are subject to availability of venues and instructors.

^ Additional cost applies for additional instructor requested.

^ The Ritz-Carlton, Hong Kong reserves the right of final decision.

