Endonovo Evaluating Therapeutic Potential of Non-Invasive Electroceutical Device for Treatment of Critical Limb Ischemia

LOS ANGELES, CA–(Marketwired – May 4, 2017) – Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCQB: ENDV) (“Endonovo” or the “Company”), a developer of non-invasive electroceuticals for the treatment of vascular diseases and inflammatory conditions, today announced it is commencing a pre-clinical study at a contract research organization to assess the therapeutic potential of its Immunotronics™ platform in the treatment of critical limb ischemia (CLI). The pre-clinical study will evaluate the effect of the Company’s non-invasive electroceutical technology on limb function, ischemia damage and blood flow, including the formation of new blood vessels (angiogenesis). The study is part of the Company’s strategy to develop a pipeline of non-invasive electroceutical treatments for vascular diseases, ischemia/reperfusion injuries and ischemia wounds.

“We are extremely excited about the development of our pipeline targeting vascular diseases and ischemia/reperfusion injuries,” stated Endonovo Chairman and CEO, Alan Collier.

The Company believes that its non-invasive electroceutical potentially can benefit patients by reducing pain in limbs resulting from inflammation and ischemic damage as well as increasing blood flow to limbs by promoting angiogenesis with the ultimate goal of preserving the affected limb and saving lives.

“Critical Limb Ischemia is found in about 12% of the U.S. adult population and its progression can lead to the amputation of limbs with more than 60% of patients with CLI having died at 5 years. We believe that our non-invasive electroceutical can serve to improve and ultimately save the lives of people with this debilitation and often deadly condition,” concluded Mr. Collier.

About Critical Limb Ischemia

Critical Limb Ischemia (CLI) is a severe obstruction of the arteries which markedly reduces blood flow to the extremities (hands, feet and legs) and has progressed to the point of severe pain and in some cases even skin ulcers, sores or gangrene. The pain resulting from CLI can wake up an individual at night and can cause problems with walking and standing. This pain, also called “rest pain,” is often in the leg and can be relieved temporarily by hanging the leg over the bed or getting up and walking.

Eight to ten million Americans suffer from arterial occlusive disease, leading to approximately 500 to 1,000 new cases of chronic limb ischemia per million people per year, according to the Inter-Society Consensus for the Management of Peripheral Artery Disease (TASC II). The prevalence of CLI is 12% in the adult population. This prevalence is also age dependent, with nearly 20% of adults age 70 or older carrying a diagnosis of critical limb ischemia.

CLI is a very severe condition of peripheral artery disease (PAD), which results from a progressive thickening of an arteries lining, caused by a buildup of plaque. This buildup of plaque, also known as atherosclerosis, narrows or blocks blood flow, reducing circulation of blood to the legs, feet or hands.

Furthermore, the epidemic of diabetes and metabolic syndrome has increased the number of lower-extremity problems presenting for treatment. It is estimated that 50% of diabetic patients have evidence of chronic limb ischemia. Globally, diabetes accounts for 1 amputation every 30 seconds and 80,000 amputations annually in the United States.

Critical Limb Ischemia is a serious condition that requires immediate treatment to re-establish blood flow to the affected area. Treatment of CLI can be quite complex and individualized, but the overall goal of the treatment should be to reduce the pain and improve blood flow to save the limb. The number one priority in the treatment of CLI is to preserve the limb.

About Endonovo Therapeutics

Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc. is a leading developer of bioelectronic-applications in cell therapies and non-invasive electroceuticals. Endonovo’s Immunotronics™ platform is dedicated to treating patients with life-threatening inflammatory conditions in vital organs using proprietary non-invasive electroceutical devices. The Company’s non-invasive platform is based on magnetically-induced electrical field pathways that target the disruption of inflammation and cell death.

The Company’s Cytotronics™ platform harnesses the bulk electrical properties of cells and tissues, namely magnetically-induced electrical field pathways to expand and enhance the therapeutic potential of cell therapies and produce next-generation biologics.

