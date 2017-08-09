Enel Finance International N.V.: Half-year Report

Wednesday, August 9, 2017Canada's Leading Online Business Magazine
AMSTERDAM, THE NETHERLANDS–(Marketwired – August 09, 2017) –
Today, August 9, 2017, Enel Finance International N.V. announces the dissemination of its 2017 interim financial statements, for the period ended on June 30th, 2017 in accordance with article 5:25 d of the Netherlands Act on Financial Supervision (“Wet op het financieel toezicht“).

These interim financial statements can be downloaded from the ENEL website: for the Italian version: https://www.enel.com/it/investors1/a201608-bilanci-intrannuali.html; for the English version: https://www.enel.com/en/investors/a201609-interim.html.

