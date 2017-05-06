Enerflex Announces Election of Board of Directors
CALGARY, ALBERTA–(Marketwired – May 5, 2017) - Enerflex Ltd. (TSX:EFX) (“Enerflex” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce that all of the nominees listed in its management information circular dated March 6, 2017 were elected as directors of Enerflex Ltd. until the next annual meeting of shareholders. The detailed results of the vote held earlier today are set out below.
Election of Directors
On a vote by ballot, each of the following seven nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of Enerflex.
|Nominee
|Votes For
|% For
|Votes Withheld
|% Withheld
|Robert S. Boswell
|64,881,156
|98.85
|757,908
|1.15
|W. Byron Dunn
|65,008,618
|99.04
|630,446
|0.96
|J. Blair Goertzen
|65,626,800
|99.98
|12,264
|0.02
|H. Stanley Marshall
|65,011,768
|99.04
|627,296
|0.96
|Stephen J. Savidant
|65,575,968
|99.90
|63,096
|0.10
|Michael A. Weill
|65,098,718
|99.18
|540,346
|0.82
|Helen J. Wesley
|65,618,290
|99.97
|20,774
|0.03
About Enerflex
Enerflex Ltd. is a single source supplier of natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment – plus related engineering and mechanical service expertise. The Company’s broad in-house resources provide the capability to engineer, design, manufacture, construct, commission, and service hydrocarbon handling systems. Enerflex’s expertise encompasses field production facilities, compression and natural gas processing plants, refrigeration systems, and electric power equipment servicing the natural gas production industry.
Headquartered in Calgary, Canada, Enerflex has approximately 1,800 employees worldwide. Enerflex, its subsidiaries, interests in associates and joint-ventures operate in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, Australia, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Bahrain, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand. Enerflex’s shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “EFX”. For more information about Enerflex, go to www.enerflex.com.
