Enerflex Announces Election of Board of Directors

CALGARY, ALBERTA–(Marketwired – May 5, 2017) - Enerflex Ltd. (TSX:EFX) (“Enerflex” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce that all of the nominees listed in its management information circular dated March 6, 2017 were elected as directors of Enerflex Ltd. until the next annual meeting of shareholders. The detailed results of the vote held earlier today are set out below.

Election of Directors

On a vote by ballot, each of the following seven nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of Enerflex.

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Robert S. Boswell 64,881,156 98.85 757,908 1.15 W. Byron Dunn 65,008,618 99.04 630,446 0.96 J. Blair Goertzen 65,626,800 99.98 12,264 0.02 H. Stanley Marshall 65,011,768 99.04 627,296 0.96 Stephen J. Savidant 65,575,968 99.90 63,096 0.10 Michael A. Weill 65,098,718 99.18 540,346 0.82 Helen J. Wesley 65,618,290 99.97 20,774 0.03

