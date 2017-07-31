Enerflex Completes Previously Announced Strategic Acquisition of a US Based Contract Compression Business

CALGARY, Alberta, July 31, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Enerflex Ltd. (TSX:EFX), through its USA entity Enerflex Energy Systems Inc. (“Enerflex” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce today that it has completed its previously announced acquisition (the “Acquisition”) of the contract compression business of Mesa Compression, LLC (“Mesa”).

The transaction is consistent with Enerflex’s objective of increasing recurring revenue streams and expanding in the USA market while supporting the Company’s strategy of being a global supplier of turnkey energy solutions through compression, processing, and electric power equipment sales, after-market service, and contract operations.

Mesa is a supplier of contract compression services with operations in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. Key energy infrastructure assets acquired by Enerflex pursuant to the Acquisition includes 689 compression packages totaling approximately 112,000 horsepower, running at utilization levels above 85% and having an average fleet age of approximately 7 years. Over 50 employees and all members of Mesa’s senior operations team have joined Enerflex.

The Acquisition provides Enerflex with an established and growing contract compression platform in the USA with attractive margins and recurring revenue. It accelerates Enerflex’s ability to deliver full-cycle contract services in the region and provides the Company with increased coverage in the Permian and Scoop/Stack basins. The strategic fit between both organizations, the talented resources, and the growth opportunities will enhance the Company’s position in the contract compression business.

The Acquisition was financed through a combination of cash-on-hand and drawings on the Company’s existing syndicated credit facility.

