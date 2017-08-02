Energous Corporation Announces Participation in Oppenheimer 20th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference

SAN JOSE, CA–(Marketwired – August 02, 2017) – Energous Corporation (NASDAQ: WATT), the developer of WattUp®, a revolutionary wire-free charging technology that provides over-the-air power, today announced that it will present a company overview at the Oppenheimer 20th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference on Wednesday, August 9, 2017 at 3:05 p.m. ET at the Four Seasons Hotel in Boston. The company will also conduct one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the day.

The presentation will be broadcast live on the Energous website at Energous.com, where it will be archived for 90 days.

About Energous Corporation

Energous Corporation is the developer of WattUp® — an award-winning, wire-free charging technology that will transform the way consumers and industries charge and power electronic devices at home, in the office, in the car and beyond. WattUp is a revolutionary radio frequency (RF) based charging solution that delivers intelligent, scalable power via radio bands, similar to a Wi-Fi router. WattUp differs from older wireless charging systems in that it delivers contained power, at a distance — thus resulting in a wire-free experience that saves users from having to remember to plug in their devices. For more information, please visit Energous.com.