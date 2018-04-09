Energous Receives FCC Certification for its Near Field Wireless Charging Transmitter Running at 900 MHz

SAN JOSE, CA–(Marketwired – April 09, 2018) – Energous Corporation (NASDAQ: WATT), the developer of WattUp®, a revolutionary wire-free, power-at-a-distance charging technology that is creating the Wireless Charging 2.0 ecosystem, today announced Federal Communications Commission (FCC) certification of its WattUp Near Field transmitter, running at 900 MHz, under Part 18 of the FCC’s requirements. After undergoing rigorous testing with Underwriters Laboratory (UL), it was determined that the transmitter was fully compliant with all safety, EMC and regulatory requirements.

The recently approved WattUp Near Field transmitter allows for contact-based charging capabilities, as well as interoperability with any WattUp-enabled receiving device.

“Following the first FCC certification for our power-at-a-distance wireless charging transmitter under Part 18 rules, this approval represents a significant step forward in creating a fully-compatible wireless charging ecosystem,” said Stephen R. Rizzone, CEO of Energous. “This FCC-approved near field transmitter will serve as a production-ready reference design for many of the initial contact-based applications from our customers. This same transmitter is also undergoing similar testing and filings for international approvals as we provide a path for our top tier customers to launch globally.”

As the only technology that is capable of both contact-based and at-a-distance wireless charging, as well as the ability to charge multiple devices simultaneously, WattUp is highly scalable and works with a variety of different sized products. Similar to WiFi, the WattUp ecosystem ensures interoperability between receivers and transmitters, regardless of the manufacturer, making the entire ecosystem flexible and accessible for consumers and manufacturing partners.

About Energous Corporation

Energous Corporation is the developer of WattUp® — an award-winning, wire-free charging technology that will transform the way consumers and industries charge and power electronic devices at home, in the office, in the car and beyond. WattUp is a revolutionary radio frequency (RF) based charging solution that delivers intelligent, scalable power via radio bands, similar to a Wi-Fi router. WattUp differs from older wireless charging systems in that it delivers contained power-at-a-distance — thus resulting in a wire-free experience that saves users from having to remember to plug in their devices. For more information, please visit Energous.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements that describe our future plans and expectations. These statements generally use terms such as “believe,” “expect,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “seek,” “intend,” “plan,” “estimate,” “anticipate” or similar terms. Examples of our forward-looking statements in this release include statements in quotations from management and statements about our partnership with Dialog and development of market demand, production and deployment of products. Our forward-looking statements speak only as of this date; they are based on current expectations and we undertake no duty to update them. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from what we expect include: unexpected delays in our ability to develop commercially feasible technology; uncertain timing of further regulatory approvals; timing of customer orders and success of customer products; our dependence on distribution partners; market acceptance of our technology; and intense industry competition. We urge you to consider those factors, and the other risks and uncertainties described in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, in evaluating our forward-looking statements.