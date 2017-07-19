Energy Credit Opportunities Income Fund Receives Approval for Normal Course Issuer Bid

TORONTO, July 19, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Energy Credit Opportunities Income Fund (the “Fund”) has received approval for a normal course issuer bid to purchase up to 280,725 Class A units (“Class A Units”) and 52,699 Class U units (“Class U Units”, and together with the Class A Units, “Units”) of the Fund, representing approximately 10% of the public float of 2,807,255 Class A Units and 526,999 Class U Units, respectively. The Fund may purchase up to 56,145 Class A Units and 10,539 Class U Units in any 30-day period, which is 2% of the 2,807,255 issued and outstanding Class A Units and 2% of the 526,999 issued and outstanding Class U Units, respectively, as at July 7, 2017.

The Units may be purchased for cancellation from July 21, 2017 to July 20, 2018 through the facilities of the Toronto Stock Exchange or Canadian alternative trading systems, and may only be purchased at a price per Unit not exceeding the last published net asset value per Unit. Purpose Investments Inc., the Manager of the Fund, believes that such purchases are in the best interest of the Fund and are a desirable use of its available funds. The Class A Units and Class U Units of the Fund are listed for trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols PCF.UN and PCF.U, respectively.

On July 19, 2016, the Fund announced that it was making a normal course issuer bid, which commenced July 21, 2016, to purchase up to 291,027 Class A Units and 53,217 Class U Units through the facilities of the TSX or other eligible alternative markets. The Fund repurchased 85,500 Class A Units at a weighted average price of $7.10 per unit and 19,800 Class U Units at a weighted average price of $7.32 US dollar per unit under the bid, which expired on July 20, 2017.

About Purpose Investments Inc.

