Engagement Labs Renews and Expands Contract with Global Premium Video Steaming Service

MONTREAL, QC–(Marketwired – March 16, 2017) – Engagement Labs (TSX VENTURE: EL) announced today that it has successfully secured a contract renewal, and most importantly, expansion, with a leading global video streaming service. Under the new terms of the contract, Engagement Labs will provide Total Social data and analytics for both the US and UK markets. The new one-year agreement is valued at CD $182,000.

The premium video streaming service will leverage Engagement Labs’ data to help understand and measure the impact of consumer conversation, in an effort to build marketing strategies and messaging to acquire and retain new subscribers.

“For companies that rely on subscription-based sales, ensuring that your customers remain loyal, share their experiences about your product, and are catalysts to influence other people is imperative in driving sales. In order to achieve customer acquisition and retention you must have an understanding of your consumer conversation landscape; how people are talking about your product or service, sentiment of the conversation and the momentum of conversation over time,” said Ed Keller, CEO at Engagement Labs. “After a successful partnership during 2016-17, we are pleased this client has decided to expand our work together from the US to also include the UK.”

About Engagement Labs

Engagement Labs (TSX VENTURE: EL) is the world’s first TotalSocial™ company, offering intelligent data, analytics and insights for marketers. We are leaders in tracking, measuring and benchmarking the impact of conversations happening around a brand and industry — both online and offline. Consumer conversations are a proven driver of critical business outcomes, including sales. The patent pending TotalSocial data solution provides brands with unique insights and powerful analytics to understand online and offline social impact and drive business results. TotalSocial demonstrates to marketers how their online and offline conversation compare and contrast and helps identify areas of competitive opportunity or significant emerging threats. TotalSocial is an “always-on” proprietary scoring system, based on the most important drivers of brand performance: Volume, Sentiment, Brand Sharing and Influence. TotalSocial was built on the pillars of Engagement Labs’ patented social media measurement tool and the world’s only offline word of mouth tracking system for brands and tracks 500 brands within the U.S. across 17 major industry categories, and 350 brands in the UK.

