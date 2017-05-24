Engagement Labs Signs New TotalSocial Contract with Leading Cable Network

MONTREAL, QC–(Marketwired – May 24, 2017) – Engagement Labs (TSX VENTURE: EL) announced that it has secured a new multi-year contract with a top U.S. cable network to utilize TotalSocial®, its proprietary data and analytics solution. The total value of the contract is CAD $329,300 per year for three years.

TotalSocial will provide the client with a comprehensive and continuous view of consumer conversations about its brands as well as sponsor brands, tracking both online and offline conversations. Further, TotalSocial will enable the cable network to monitor and report to advertisers on the extent and nature of viewer conversations about their brands stimulated by out of home (OOH) viewing, which is a growing area of interest to many media owners as consumers vary the time and manner in which they consume media.

“Media is one of the top TotalSocial categories, as consumers engage actively in both real world and social media conversations about the various media choices they enjoy and recommend to others,” said Ed Keller, CEO of Engagement Labs. “Advertisers want to invest to reach media audiences that are social to tap into the multiplier effect it can have on their ads. With a TotalSocial perspective, this client will have a comprehensive picture of all the conversations taking place about their content and how to retain and grow an engaged audience. It will also enable them to provide additional value to their sponsors with enhanced metrics that prove engagement.”

The patent pending TotalSocial measurement solution is the first ever system that combines in-depth social listening data with comprehensive offline conversation measurement into a single score. To learn more visit www.engagementlabs.com / www.totalsocial.com.

