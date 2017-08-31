Enghouse Q3 2017 Earnings Release and Conference Call

MARKHAM, Ontario, Aug. 31, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Enghouse Systems Limited (TSX:ENGH) announced today that it intends to release its third quarter Fiscal 2017 results after market close on Thursday, September 7, 2017.

A conference call to discuss these results will be held:

Friday, September 8, 2017 at 8:45 a.m. EST

The conference call can be accessed by dialing the following numbers:

Local/ International: 1-416-640-5946

North American Toll- Free: 1-866-233-4606

This call will also be web-cast and can be accessed at the following web location:

http://event.on24.com/wcc/r/1484528-1/12DF79695E6EFA74D76D06D5CEF931C6

The call will be archived for one week and will be available at this same web location following the call or by visiting the Enghouse website at www.enghouse.com.

CONTACT: For further information please contact: Sam Anidjar Vice President, Corporate Development Enghouse Systems Limited Tel: (905) 946-3200 Email: investor@enghouse.com