Enghouse Q3 2017 Earnings Release and Conference Call

MARKHAM, Ontario, Aug. 31, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Enghouse Systems Limited (TSX:ENGH) announced today that it intends to release its third quarter Fiscal 2017 results after market close on Thursday, September 7, 2017.

A conference call to discuss these results will be held:

          Friday, September 8, 2017 at 8:45 a.m. EST

The conference call can be accessed by dialing the following numbers:

          Local/ International:  1-416-640-5946                
          North American Toll- Free:  1-866-233-4606

This call will also be web-cast and can be accessed at the following web location:

http://event.on24.com/wcc/r/1484528-1/12DF79695E6EFA74D76D06D5CEF931C6

The call will be archived for one week and will be available at this same web location following the call or by visiting the Enghouse website at www.enghouse.com.

CONTACT: For further information please contact:

Sam Anidjar
Vice President, Corporate Development
Enghouse Systems Limited
Tel:  (905) 946-3200
Email:  investor@enghouse.com
