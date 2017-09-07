Enghouse Releases Third Quarter Results

MARKHAM, Ontario, Sept. 07, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Enghouse Systems Limited (TSX:ENGH) today announced its third quarter (unaudited) financial results for the period ended July 31, 2017.

Third quarter revenue was $82.8 million, an increase of 8.4% over revenue of $76.4 million in the third quarter last year. On a year to date basis, revenue was $241.1 million compared to $229.3 million last year. The revenue increase primarily reflects incremental revenue contributions from acquisitions. On a year to date basis foreign exchange negatively impacted revenue by $8.2 million compared to last year. Hosted and maintenance services revenue was $43.4 million in the quarter, an increase of 14.6% over the same period last year.

Operating expenses before special charges related to restructuring of acquired operations were $35.7 million compared to $31.4 million in the prior year’s third quarter and include incremental operating costs related to acquired operations, net of the unfavourable impact of foreign exchange. Non-cash amortization charges in the quarter were $7.4 million compared to $7.0 million in the prior year’s third quarter and include amortization charges for acquired software and customer relationships from acquired operations. On a year to date basis operating expenses before special charges were $101.7 million compared to $98.9 million and include incremental operating costs related to acquired operations, net of the favourable impact of foreign exchange on operating costs compared to last year to date.

Net income for the quarter was $11.2 million ($0.41 per diluted share) compared to the prior year’s third quarter net income of $10.4 million ($0.38 per diluted share). Results from operating activities for the quarter were $21.9 million compared to $20.6 million in the prior year’s third quarter.

Enghouse generated strong cash flows from operations of $25.1 million in the quarter compared to $16.4 million last year, an increase of 53.6% and $54.1 million year to date compared to $43.9 million last year, an increase of 23.2%. The Company closed the quarter with $103.8 million in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments, compared to $85.9 million at October 31, 2016. The cash balance was achieved after year-to-date payments comprised of $16.2 million (net of cash acquired and holdbacks) for Tollgrade Communications Inc. (acquired April 12, 2017), $1.7 million to partially settle loans inherited from the Presence Technology, S.L. acquisition (completed October 28, 2016), $1.0 million for prior period acquisitions, and $11.9 million in dividends paid.

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $22.6 million ($0.83 per diluted share) compared to $21.6 million ($0.79 per diluted share) in last year’s third quarter. Adjusted EBITDA for the year to date was $66.3 million ($2.43 per diluted share) compared to $60.0 million ($2.20 per diluted share) last year. This includes the net negative impact of $3.8 million related to foreign exchange on a year to date basis compared to last year, which would have resulted in a 16.9% increase compared to the prior year excluding the impact of foreign exchange.

The Board of Directors has approved an eligible quarterly dividend of $0.16 per common share, payable on November 30, 2017 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 16, 2017.

Enghouse remains committed to its acquisition strategy and continues to seek accretive acquisitions.

A conference call to discuss the results will be held on Friday September 8, 2017 at 8:45 a.m. EST. To participate, please call +1-416-640-5946 or North American Toll-Free +1-866-233-4606. No PIN is required.



About Enghouse

Enghouse Systems Limited is a leading global provider of enterprise software solutions serving a variety of distinct vertical markets. Its strategy is to build a diverse software company through strategic acquisitions targeting the Contact Center, Networks (OSS/BSS) and Transportation/Public Safety sectors. Enghouse shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “ENGH”. Further information about Enghouse may be obtained from the Company’s website at www.enghouse.com.

Non-GAAP Measures

The Company uses non-GAAP measures to assess its operating performance. Securities regulations require that companies caution readers that earnings and other measures adjusted to a basis other than GAAP do not have standardized meanings and are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures used by other companies. Accordingly, they should not be considered in isolation. The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA as a measure of operating performance. Therefore, Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as results from operating activities adjusted for depreciation of property, plant and equipment, and special charges for acquisition related restructuring costs. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate operating performance as it excludes amortization of software and intangibles (which is an accounting allocation of the cost of software and intangible assets arising on acquisition), any impact of finance and tax related activities, asset depreciation, other income and restructuring costs primarily related to acquisitions.

Adjusted EBITDA:

The table below reconciles Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable IFRS measure, Results from operating activities:

Three Months ended Nine Months ended July 31, 2017 July 31, 2016

July 31, 2017

July 31, 2016

Total Revenue $ 82,756 $ 76,350 $ 241,139 $ 229,257 Results from operating activities 21,893 20,581 63,824 56,540 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 619 830 1,828 2,447 Special charges 133 151 614 970 Adjusted EBITDA $ 22,645 $ 21,562 $ 66,266 $ 59,957 Adjusted EBITDA margin 27.4 % 28.2 % 27.5 % 26.2 % Adjusted EBITDA per diluted share $ 0.83 $ 0.79 $ 2.43 $ 2.20

Enghouse Systems Limited Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position (in thousands of Canadian dollars) (Unaudited) July 31,

2017

October 31,

2016

Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 97,238 $ 78,436 Short-term investments 6,562 7,423 Accounts receivable, net 81,540 73,588 Prepaid expenses and other assets 9,239 9,720 194,579 169,167 Non-current assets Long-term deposits and accounts receivable, net 1,064 1,357 Property, plant and equipment 5,130 5,696 Intangible assets 82,511 86,632 Goodwill 148,423 144,578 Deferred income tax assets 9,418 11,765 Total assets $ 441,125 $ 419,195 Liabilities Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 58,737 $ 55,440 Income taxes payable 3,585 5,139 Dividends payable 4,314 3,767 Provisions 681 2,111 Deferred revenue 58,525 54,300 Current portion of long-term loans 391 - 126,233 120,757 Non-current liabilities Deferred income tax liabilities 21,582 21,053 Deferred revenue 5,045 4,788 Net employee defined benefit obligation 2,347 - Long-term loans 2,439 4,049 Total liabilities 157,646 150,647 Shareholders’ Equity Share capital 70,555 69,555 Contributed surplus 4,497 3,875 Retained earnings 207,194 187,649 Accumulated other comprehensive income 1,233 7,469 Total shareholders’ equity 283,479 268,548 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 441,125 $ 419,195

Enghouse Systems Limited Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three months ended July 31 Nine months ended July 31

2017 2016 2017 2016 Revenue Software licenses $ 24,480 $ 23,936 $ 72,469 $ 69,150 Hosted and maintenance services 43,411 37,879 122,487 113,985 Professional services 12,979 13,510 41,799 42,427 Hardware 1,886 1,025 4,384 3,695 82,756 76,350 241,139 229,257 Direct costs Software licenses 1,749 1,718 5,311 4,078 Services 22,211 21,909 67,060 66,397 Hardware 1,027 603 2,653 2,333 24,987 24,230 75,024 72,808 Revenue, net of direct costs 57,769 52,120 166,115 156,449 Operating expenses Selling, general and administrative 23,599 19,133 66,417 62,189 Research and development 11,525 11,425 33,432 34,303 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 619 830 1,828 2,447 Special charges 133 151 614 970 35,876 31,539 102,291 99,909 Results from operating activities 21,893 20,581 63,824 56,540 Amortization of acquired software and customer relationships (7,397) (7,009) (22,365) (20,857) Finance income 32 19 131 73 Finance expenses (142) (46) (391) (214) Other (expense) income (50) 9 101 64 Income before income taxes 14,336 13,554 41,300 35,606 Provision for income taxes 3,154 3,171 9,358 8,242 Net income for the period $ 11,182 $ 10,383 $ 31,942 $ 27,364 Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss: Foreign currency translation differences from foreign operations (12,097) (1,178) (4,119) (10,635) Transfer to net income of realized gains on available for sale investments - - - (14) Unrealized gain (loss) on available for sale investments 5 (609) (2,440) (808) Deferred income tax (expense) recovery (1) 81 323 109 Other comprehensive loss (12,093) (1,706) (6,236) (11,348) Comprehensive (loss) income $ (911) $ 8,677 $ 25,706 $ 16,016 Earnings per share Basic $ 0.41 $ 0.39 $ 1.19 $ 1.02 Diluted $ 0.41 $ 0.38 $ 1.17 $ 1.01

Enghouse Systems Limited Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity (in thousands of Canadian dollars) (Unaudited) Share

Capital

-number Share

capital

$

Contributed

surplus

$ Accumulated

other

comprehensive

income (loss)

$

Retained

earnings

$

Total

$ Balance – November 1, 2016 26,906,962 69,555 3,875 7,469 187,649 268,548 Net income - - - - 31,942 31,942 Other Comprehensive Income: Cumulative Translation Adjustment - - - (4,119) - (4,119) Transfer to net income of realized gains on available for-sale investments - - - - - - Unrealized loss on available-for-sale investments - - - (2,440) - (2,440) Deferred income tax recovery - - - 323 - 323 Comprehensive income for the period - - - (6,236) 31,942 25,706 Employee share options: Value of services recognized 809 - - 809 Proceeds on issuing shares 53,750 1,000 (187) - - 813 Dividends - - - - (12,397) (12,397) Balance – July 31, 2017 26,960,712 70,555 4,497 1,233 207,194 283,479 Balance – November 1, 2015 26,587,262 64,203 4,029 20,254 154,866 243,352 Net income - - - - 27,364 27,364 Other Comprehensive Income: Cumulative Translation Adjustment - - - (10,635) - (10,635) Transfer to net income of realized gains on available-for-sale investments - - - (14) - (14) Unrealized loss on available-for-sale investments - - - (808) - (808) Deferred income tax recovery - - - 109 - 109 Comprehensive income for the period - - - (11,348) 27,364 16,016 Employee share options: Value of services recognized - - 748 - - 748 Proceeds on issuing shares 237,700 3,320 (638) - - 2,682 Dividends - - - - (10,726) (10,726) Balance – July 31, 2016 26,824,962 67,523 4,139 8,906 171,504 252,072

Enghouse Systems Limited Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands of Canadian dollars) (Unaudited) Three months ended July 31 Nine months ended July 31 2017 2016 2017 2016 Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 11,182 $ 10,383 $ 31,942 $ 27,364 Adjustments for: Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 619 830 1,828 2,447 Amortization of acquired software and customer relationships 7,397 7,009 22,365 20,857 Stock-based compensation expense 265 172 809 748 Provision for income taxes 3,154 3,171 9,358 8,242 Finance expenses and other expense/income 192 37 290 150 22,809 21,602 66,592 59,808 Changes in non-cash operating working capital 4,518 (3,255) (2,544) (9,757) Income taxes paid (2,218) (1,996) (9,904) (6,101) Net cash flows from operating activities 25,109 16,351 54,144 43,950 Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of property, plant and equipment, net (106) (284) (1,025) (2,603) Purchase of other software (255) (586) (1,475) (1,205) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired of $3,637 (2016 – $2,202) - (6,828) (16,170) (36,181) Purchase consideration for prior period acquisitions (579) (646) (1,023) (4,089) Net (purchase) sale of short-term investments (196) 175 (1,526) (520) Net cash flows used in investing activities (1,136) (8,169) (21,219) (44,598) Cash flows from financing activities Issuance of share capital 244 174 813 2,682 Repayment of loans - - (1,667) - Payment of cash dividend (4,312) (3,754) (11,850) (10,162) Net cash flows used in financing activities (4,068) (3,580) (12,704) (7,480) Effect of currency translation adjustments on cash and cash equivalents (3,571) 784 (1,419) (489) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents during the period 16,334 5,386 18,802 (8,617) Cash and cash equivalents – beginning of period 80,904 80,128 78,436 94,131 Cash and cash equivalents – end of period $ 97,238 $ 85,514 $ 97,238 $ 85,514

Enghouse Systems Limited Selected Segment Reporting Information (In thousands of Canadian dollars) (Unaudited) For the three months

ended July 31

For the nine months

ended July 31

2017 2016 2017 2016 Revenue: Asset Management Group $ 35,949 $ 29,709 $ 99,701 $ 85,316 Interactive Management Group 46,807 46,641 141,438 143,941 Total $ 82,756 $ 76,350 $ 241,139 $ 229,257 Asset Management Group: - Segment profit before special charges $ 10,708 $ 8,455 $ 27,993 $ 21,683 - Special charges (133 ) (105 ) (477 ) (618 ) Asset Management Group profit $ 10,575 $ 8,350 $ 27,516 $ 21,065 Interactive Management Group: - Segment profit before special charges $ 13,451 $ 14,548 $ 41,979 $ 42,177 - Special charges - (46 ) (137 ) (352 ) Interactive Management Group profit $ 13,451 $ 14,502 $ 41,842 $ 41,825 Corporate expenses (2,133 ) (2,271 ) (5,534 ) (6,350 ) Results from operating activities $ 21,893 $ 20,581 $ 41,931 $ 56,540 Amortization of acquired software and customer relationships (7,397 ) (7,009 ) (22,365 ) (20,857 ) Finance income 32 19 131 73 Finance expenses (142 ) (46 ) (391 ) (214 ) Other (expense) income (50 ) 9 101 64 Income before income taxes $ 14,336 $ 13,554 $ 41,300 $ 35,606

