Thursday, September 7, 2017Canada's Leading Online Business Magazine
Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | Enghouse Releases Third Quarter Results

Enghouse Releases Third Quarter Results

MARKHAM, Ontario, Sept. 07, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Enghouse Systems Limited (TSX:ENGH) today announced its third quarter (unaudited) financial results for the period ended July 31, 2017.

Third quarter revenue was $82.8 million, an increase of 8.4% over revenue of $76.4 million in the third quarter last year. On a year to date basis, revenue was $241.1 million compared to $229.3 million last year. The revenue increase primarily reflects incremental revenue contributions from acquisitions. On a year to date basis foreign exchange negatively impacted revenue by $8.2 million compared to last year. Hosted and maintenance services revenue was $43.4 million in the quarter, an increase of 14.6% over the same period last year.

Operating expenses before special charges related to restructuring of acquired operations were $35.7 million compared to $31.4 million in the prior year’s third quarter and include incremental operating costs related to acquired operations, net of the unfavourable impact of foreign exchange. Non-cash amortization charges in the quarter were $7.4 million compared to $7.0 million in the prior year’s third quarter and include amortization charges for acquired software and customer relationships from acquired operations. On a year to date basis operating expenses before special charges were $101.7 million compared to $98.9 million and include incremental operating costs related to acquired operations, net of the favourable impact of foreign exchange on operating costs compared to last year to date.

Net income for the quarter was $11.2 million ($0.41 per diluted share) compared to the prior year’s third quarter net income of $10.4 million ($0.38 per diluted share). Results from operating activities for the quarter were $21.9 million compared to $20.6 million in the prior year’s third quarter.

Enghouse generated strong cash flows from operations of $25.1 million in the quarter compared to $16.4 million last year, an increase of 53.6% and $54.1 million year to date compared to $43.9 million last year, an increase of 23.2%.  The Company closed the quarter with $103.8 million in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments, compared to $85.9 million at October 31, 2016. The cash balance was achieved after year-to-date payments comprised of $16.2 million (net of cash acquired and holdbacks) for Tollgrade Communications Inc. (acquired April 12, 2017), $1.7 million to partially settle loans inherited from the Presence Technology, S.L. acquisition (completed October 28, 2016), $1.0 million for prior period acquisitions, and $11.9 million in dividends paid.

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $22.6 million ($0.83 per diluted share) compared to $21.6 million ($0.79 per diluted share) in last year’s third quarter. Adjusted EBITDA for the year to date was $66.3 million ($2.43 per diluted share) compared to $60.0 million ($2.20 per diluted share) last year. This includes the net negative impact of $3.8 million related to foreign exchange on a year to date basis compared to last year, which would have resulted in a 16.9% increase compared to the prior year excluding the impact of foreign exchange.

The Board of Directors has approved an eligible quarterly dividend of $0.16 per common share, payable on November 30, 2017 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 16, 2017.

Enghouse remains committed to its acquisition strategy and continues to seek accretive acquisitions.

A conference call to discuss the results will be held on Friday September 8, 2017 at 8:45 a.m. EST. To participate, please call +1-416-640-5946 or North American Toll-Free +1-866-233-4606. No PIN is required.

About Enghouse

Enghouse Systems Limited is a leading global provider of enterprise software solutions serving a variety of distinct vertical markets. Its strategy is to build a diverse software company through strategic acquisitions targeting the Contact Center, Networks (OSS/BSS) and Transportation/Public Safety sectors. Enghouse shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “ENGH”. Further information about Enghouse may be obtained from the Company’s website at www.enghouse.com.

Non-GAAP Measures

The Company uses non-GAAP measures to assess its operating performance. Securities regulations require that companies caution readers that earnings and other measures adjusted to a basis other than GAAP do not have standardized meanings and are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures used by other companies. Accordingly, they should not be considered in isolation. The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA as a measure of operating performance. Therefore, Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as results from operating activities adjusted for depreciation of property, plant and equipment, and special charges for acquisition related restructuring costs. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate operating performance as it excludes amortization of software and intangibles (which is an accounting allocation of the cost of software and intangible assets arising on acquisition), any impact of finance and tax related activities, asset depreciation, other income and restructuring costs primarily related to acquisitions.

Adjusted EBITDA:

The table below reconciles Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable IFRS measure, Results from operating activities:

  Three Months ended   Nine Months ended
  July 31, 2017   July 31, 2016
   July 31, 2017
   July 31, 2016
                               
Total Revenue $   82,756     $ 76,350     $   241,139     $ 229,257  
         
Results from operating activities   21,893       20,581       63,824       56,540  
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment   619       830       1,828       2,447  
Special charges   133       151       614       970  
Adjusted EBITDA $   22,645     $ 21,562     $   66,266     $   59,957  
Adjusted EBITDA margin   27.4 %     28.2 %     27.5 %     26.2 %
Adjusted EBITDA per diluted share $   0.83     $   0.79     $   2.43     $   2.20  
                               

Enghouse Systems Limited
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position
(in thousands of Canadian dollars)
(Unaudited)
       
      July 31,
2017
   October 31,
2016
                 
Assets                
Current assets                
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 97,238   $ 78,436
Short-term investments     6,562     7,423
Accounts receivable, net     81,540     73,588
Prepaid expenses and other assets     9,239     9,720
      194,579     169,167
Non-current assets      
Long-term deposits and accounts receivable, net     1,064     1,357
Property, plant and equipment     5,130     5,696
Intangible assets     82,511     86,632
Goodwill     148,423     144,578
Deferred income tax assets     9,418     11,765
       
Total assets   $ 441,125   $ 419,195 
       
Liabilities      
Current liabilities      
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities   $ 58,737   $ 55,440
Income taxes payable     3,585     5,139
Dividends payable     4,314     3,767
Provisions     681     2,111
Deferred revenue     58,525     54,300
Current portion of long-term loans     391     -
      126,233     120,757
Non-current liabilities      
Deferred income tax liabilities     21,582     21,053
Deferred revenue     5,045     4,788
Net employee defined benefit obligation     2,347     -
Long-term loans     2,439     4,049
 

Total liabilities

     157,646      

150,647
Shareholders’ Equity      
       
Share capital     70,555     69,555
Contributed surplus     4,497     3,875
Retained earnings     207,194     187,649
Accumulated other comprehensive income     1,233     7,469
Total shareholders’ equity      283,479     268,548
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity   $ 441,125   $ 419,195 
         

                                                                  

Enghouse Systems Limited
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income
(in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
     
  Three months ended July 31   Nine months ended July 31
    2017     2016     2017     2016
Revenue        
Software licenses $ 24,480   $ 23,936   $ 72,469   $ 69,150
Hosted and maintenance services   43,411     37,879     122,487     113,985
Professional services   12,979     13,510     41,799     42,427
Hardware   1,886     1,025     4,384     3,695
    82,756     76,350     241,139     229,257
Direct costs        
Software licenses   1,749     1,718     5,311     4,078
Services   22,211     21,909     67,060     66,397
Hardware   1,027     603     2,653     2,333
    24,987     24,230     75,024     72,808
         
Revenue, net of direct costs   57,769     52,120     166,115     156,449
         
Operating expenses        
Selling, general and administrative   23,599     19,133     66,417     62,189
Research and development   11,525     11,425     33,432     34,303
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment   619     830     1,828     2,447
Special charges   133     151     614     970
    35,876     31,539     102,291     99,909
         
Results from operating activities   21,893     20,581     63,824     56,540
         
Amortization of acquired software and customer relationships   (7,397)     (7,009)     (22,365)     (20,857)
Finance income   32     19     131     73
Finance expenses   (142)     (46)     (391)     (214)
Other (expense) income   (50)     9     101     64
         
Income before income taxes   14,336     13,554     41,300     35,606
         
Provision for income taxes   3,154     3,171     9,358     8,242
         
Net income for the period $   11,182   $   10,383   $   31,942   $   27,364
 

Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:

        
Foreign currency translation differences from foreign operations   (12,097)     (1,178)     (4,119)     (10,635)
Transfer to net income of realized gains on available for sale investments   -     -     -     (14)
Unrealized gain (loss) on available for sale investments   5     (609)     (2,440)     (808)
Deferred income tax (expense) recovery   (1)     81     323     109
         
Other comprehensive loss   (12,093)     (1,706)     (6,236)     (11,348)
         
Comprehensive (loss) income $   (911)   $ 8,677   $   25,706   $ 16,016
Earnings per share        
Basic $ 0.41   $ 0.39   $ 1.19   $ 1.02
Diluted $ 0.41   $ 0.38   $ 1.17   $ 1.01
                       

Enghouse Systems Limited
Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity 
(in thousands of Canadian dollars)
(Unaudited)
     Share
Capital
-number		    Share
capital
$		     
Contributed
surplus
$		   Accumulated
other
comprehensive
income (loss) 
$
  

 Retained
earnings
$

    

 
Total
$
                         
Balance – November 1, 2016   26,906,962   69,555   3,875   7,469   187,649   268,548
                   
Net income   -   -   -   -   31,942   31,942
Other Comprehensive Income:                  
Cumulative Translation Adjustment   -   -   -   (4,119)   -   (4,119)
Transfer to net income of realized gains on available for-sale investments   -   -   -   -   -   -
Unrealized loss on available-for-sale investments   -   -   -   (2,440)   -   (2,440)
Deferred income tax recovery   -   -   -   323   -   323
Comprehensive income for the period   -   -   -   (6,236)   31,942   25,706
Employee share options:                  
Value of services recognized           809   -   -   809
Proceeds on issuing shares   53,750   1,000   (187)   -   -   813
Dividends   -   -   -   -   (12,397)   (12,397)
Balance – July 31, 2017   26,960,712   70,555   4,497   1,233   207,194   283,479
                   
                   
Balance – November 1, 2015   26,587,262   64,203   4,029   20,254   154,866   243,352
                   
Net income   -   -   -   -   27,364   27,364
Other Comprehensive Income:                  
Cumulative Translation Adjustment   -   -   -   (10,635)   -   (10,635)
Transfer to net income of realized gains on available-for-sale investments  

-

  

-

  

-

  

(14)

  

-

  

(14)
Unrealized loss on available-for-sale investments   -   -   -   (808)   -   (808)
Deferred income tax recovery   -   -   -   109   -   109
Comprehensive income  for the period   -   -   -   (11,348)   27,364   16,016
Employee share options:                  
Value of services recognized   -   -   748   -   -   748
Proceeds on issuing shares   237,700   3,320   (638)   -   -   2,682
Dividends   -   -   -   -   (10,726)   (10,726)
Balance – July 31, 2016   26,824,962   67,523   4,139   8,906   171,504   252,072
                         

Enghouse Systems Limited
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands of Canadian dollars)
(Unaudited)
  Three months ended July 31   Nine months ended July 31
    2017     2016     2017     2016
Cash flows from operating activities        
Net income $ 11,182   $ 10,383   $ 31,942   $ 27,364
         
Adjustments for:        
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment   619     830     1,828     2,447
Amortization of acquired software and customer relationships   7,397     7,009     22,365     20,857
Stock-based compensation expense   265     172     809     748
Provision for income taxes   3,154     3,171     9,358     8,242
Finance expenses and other expense/income   192     37     290     150
    22,809     21,602     66,592     59,808
         
Changes in non-cash operating working capital   4,518     (3,255)     (2,544)     (9,757)
Income taxes paid   (2,218)     (1,996)     (9,904)     (6,101)
Net cash flows from operating activities   25,109     16,351     54,144     43,950
         
Cash flows from investing activities        
Purchase of property, plant and equipment, net   (106)     (284)     (1,025)     (2,603)
Purchase of other software   (255)     (586)     (1,475)     (1,205)
Acquisitions, net of cash acquired of $3,637 (2016 – $2,202)   -     (6,828)     (16,170)     (36,181)
Purchase consideration for prior period acquisitions   (579)     (646)     (1,023)     (4,089)
Net (purchase) sale of short-term investments   (196)     175     (1,526)     (520)
Net cash flows used in investing activities   (1,136)     (8,169)     (21,219)     (44,598)
         
Cash flows from financing activities        
Issuance of share capital   244     174     813     2,682
Repayment of loans   -     -     (1,667)     -
Payment of cash dividend   (4,312)     (3,754)     (11,850)     (10,162)
Net cash flows used in financing activities   (4,068)     (3,580)     (12,704)     (7,480)
         
Effect of currency translation adjustments on cash and cash equivalents   (3,571)     784     (1,419)     (489)
         
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents during the period   16,334     5,386     18,802     (8,617)
Cash and cash equivalents – beginning of period   80,904     80,128     78,436     94,131
         
Cash and cash equivalents – end of period $   97,238   $   85,514   $   97,238   $   85,514
                       

Enghouse Systems Limited
Selected Segment Reporting Information
(In thousands of Canadian dollars)
(Unaudited)
     
  For the three months
ended July 31
   For the nine months
ended July 31
  2017   2016     2017    2016  
                           
Revenue:                          
Asset Management Group $ 35,949   $ 29,709     $ 99,701   $ 85,316  
Interactive Management Group   46,807     46,641       141,438     143,941  
Total $   82,756   $   76,350     $ 241,139   $   229,257  
         
         
         
Asset Management Group:        
- Segment profit before special charges $ 10,708   $ 8,455     $ 27,993   $ 21,683  
- Special charges   (133 )   (105 )     (477 )   (618 )
Asset Management Group profit $   10,575   $   8,350     $   27,516   $   21,065  
         
Interactive Management Group:        
- Segment profit before special charges $ 13,451   $ 14,548     $ 41,979   $ 42,177  
- Special charges   -     (46 )     (137 )   (352 )
Interactive Management Group profit $   13,451   $   14,502     $   41,842   $   41,825  
         
Corporate expenses   (2,133 )   (2,271 )     (5,534 )   (6,350 )
Results from operating activities $   21,893   $   20,581     $   41,931   $   56,540  
         
Amortization of acquired software and customer relationships   (7,397 )   (7,009 )     (22,365 )   (20,857 )
Finance income   32     19       131     73  
Finance expenses   (142 )   (46 )     (391 )   (214 )
Other (expense) income   (50 )   9       101     64  
Income before income taxes $    14,336   $   13,554     $   41,300   $   35,606  
                            
CONTACT: For further information please contact:

Sam Anidjar
Vice President, Corporate Development
Enghouse Systems Limited
Tel: (905) 946-3200
Email: investor@enghouse.com
Recommended
Desire Street Ministries’ No. 7 Hosts the 7th Annual Desire Cup Golf Tournament at Florida-Georgia Football Game Weekend
Copper Shines Brightly for McEwen Mining – Enhanced Economics of Los Azules