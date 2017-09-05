Enghouse Systems Limited Acquires Survox

MARKHAM, Ontario and SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 05, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Enghouse Systems Limited (TSX:ENGH) announced today it has broadened its contact center portfolio by acquiring Survox, Inc. of San Francisco.

Survox is a well-established, multi-mode, voice-based survey automation software and services provider. Its offerings enable market research, facilitate opinion polling and enhance brand equity by efficiently conducting surveys.

The company’s open survey automation development platform delivers best-in-class phone-based research solutions. Its online survey tools provide the broadest set of survey options for customers available. Survox has over 75 client deployments, supported by more than 25 employees.

“The Survox solution enhances our contact center portfolio and empowers decision makers to gain fast, accurate insights from a precisely targeted set of respondents,” said Steve Sadler, Chairman and CEO of Enghouse. “We are very pleased to welcome Survox’s customers and employees to the Enghouse Interactive organization.”

About Enghouse

Enghouse Systems Limited is a leading global provider of enterprise software solutions serving a variety of vertical markets. Its strategy is to build a larger and more diverse enterprise software company through strategic acquisitions and managed growth within its business segments: Contact Center, Networks (OSS/BSS) and Transportation/Public Safety. Enghouse shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:ENGH). Further information about Enghouse may be obtained at www.enghouse.com.

About Survox

Survox® respondent targeting and phone data collection solutions empower decision makers using market research or public opinion polling to gain fast, accurate insights from a precisely targeted set of respondents. We provide a unified platform for respondent targeting and multi-channel survey execution across a mix of modes – phone, online, and IVR – and vendor solutions. For more information visit www.survoxinc.com.

