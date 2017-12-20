Engineering regulator extends thanks to outgoing registrar Gerard McDonald, P.Eng.

TORONTO, Dec. 20, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Effective February 6, 2018, Gerard McDonald, P.Eng., MBA, is resigning as registrar of Professional Engineers Ontario (PEO)—Ontario’s engineering regulator—to become CEO of Engineers Canada.

“On behalf of PEO Council, I thank Gerard for his inspiring and effective leadership over the past four years,” said PEO President Bob Dony, PhD, P.Eng., FIEE, FEC. “We accomplished several milestone achievements under his watch, notably the recent passage of Bill 177, which made several changes to the Professional Engineers Act that improve the regulator’s transparency, accountability and effectiveness in regulating professional engineering.

“Gerard leaves PEO in excellent shape to continue our regulatory work, particularly with the release of our new 2018-2020 Strategic Plan, which focuses on nine strategic objectives covering three priority areas: protecting the public interest, engaging stakeholders and advancing PEO’s mission.”

McDonald also oversaw the development and implementation of PEO’s Practice Evaluation and Knowledge (PEAK) program—a unique annual program designed to improve the association’s data about its practitioners’ engineering practice profiles while encouraging individualized continuing knowledge development.

He was appointed registrar by PEO Council in January 2014.

“We wish Gerard well on his new endeavors and look forward to continuing to work with him in his new role,” said Dony.

PEO Council will appoint an interim registrar and begin the process for recruiting a new registrar in January 2018.

About Professional Engineers Ontario

Under the authority of the Professional Engineers Act, PEO governs over 85,000 licence and certificate holders and regulates professional engineering in Ontario. PEO’s mission is to regulate and advance the practice of engineering to protect the public interest. Its vision is to be the trusted leader in professional self-regulation. Professional engineering safeguards life, health, property, economic interests, the public welfare and the environment. Professional engineers can be identified by the P.Eng. after their names. Holders of limited licences can be identified by LEL or LET after their names.

