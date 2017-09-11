ENSERVCO to Present at Second Annual MicroCap Leadership Summit

DENVER, CO–(Marketwired – Sep 11, 2017) – ENSERVCO Corporation (NYSE American: ENSV), a diversified national provider of specialized well-site services to the domestic onshore conventional and unconventional oil and gas industries, today announced it has been selected to present at the Second Annual MicroCap Leadership Summit, hosted by MicroCapClub, on Friday, September 22, 2017, at the Westin Chicago Northwest Hotel in Itasca, Illinois.

ENSERVCO’s CEO Ian Dickinson and CFO Tucker Franciscus will conduct a series of one-on-one and small group meetings throughout the day. The Company’s investor presentation will be accessible on the “Investors” page of the ENSERVCO website, located at http://irdirect.net/ENSV/

About ENSERVCO

Through its various operating subsidiaries, ENSERVCO provides a wide range of oilfield services, including hot oiling, acidizing, frac water heating, water transfer, bacteria and scaling treatment and water hauling. The Company has a broad geographic footprint covering seven major domestic oil and gas basins and serves customers in Colorado, Kansas, Montana, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Texas, Wyoming and West Virginia. Additional information is available at www.enservco.com

About MicroCapClub

MicroCapClub is an exclusive forum for experienced microcap investors focused on microcap companies (sub $300m market cap) trading on United States, Canadian, UK, and Australian equity marketplaces. MicroCapClub was created to be a platform for experienced microcap investors to share and discuss stock ideas. Investors can join our community by applying to become a member or subscribing to gain instant view only access. MicroCapClub’s mission is to foster the highest quality microcap investor Community, produce Educational content for investors, and promote better Leadership in the microcap arena. For more information, visit http://microcapclub.com