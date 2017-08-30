Entelo Names Chris Grimes as Head of Recruitment Marketing Agency Relations

SAN FRANCISCO, CA–(Marketwired – Aug 30, 2017) – Entelo today announced the appointment of industry expert Chris Grimes to head its recruitment marketing agency relations business. In this newly created role, Grimes is responsible for leading strategic marketing and sales efforts to deepen Entelo’s existing relationships and forge new agency alliances. Grimes joins Entelo with significant experience in recruitment marketing, having sold enterprise HCM software, developed and managed alliance programs and run sales and operations for a leading recruitment marketing agency.

According to Deloitte’s 2017 Global Human Capital Trends research, the world of recruiting has become digital and organizations need to monitor and align messaging across sites and experiences. By treating recruiting like marketing, recruitment marketing agencies are able to offer significant reach and scale. Entelo is an integral component of how recruitment marketing agencies’ clients identify and source qualified talent; additionally, Entelo’s superior data-driven sourcing technologies can detect top sources of talent to improve hiring outcomes.

Grimes joins Entelo from iCIMS, where he held the position of Enterprise Account Executive. Before that, he was Director, Enterprise Agency Relations & Alliances at Jibe, where he developed strategies for the expansion of the agency channel globally. Earlier in his career, he was Vice President, Sales of Success Communications Group and managed operations for its Southwestern division.

Jon Bischke, Entelo’s Founder and CEO, commented, “Entelo is always at the forefront of the recruiting industry. By intensifying our presence in the recruitment marketing agency sector, we’re bringing the power of our technology to the complexity of managing the employer brand. Chris is uniquely qualified to lead our commitment and his expertise will help our agency clients meet and exceed their business objectives through Entelo.”

