Enterprise machine learning will double and jump start business growth and adoption, Deloitte predicts

TORONTO, Dec. 12, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Machine learning will intensify amongst medium and large-sized enterprises, doubling the number of implementations and pilot projects using machine learning technology in 2018 compared to last year, and then doubling again by 2020. According to Deloitte’s Technology, Media and Telecommunications (TMT) Predictions, advancements in machine learning technology include data science automation and a reduced need for training data as well as new chips in both data centres and mobile devices. The advancements will help establish the foundation, which will over the near term make machine learning mainstream across industries where organizations have limited talent, infrastructure and data to train models.

Machine learning is an artificial intelligence (AI), or cognitive technology that enables systems to learn and improve from experience – by exposure to data – without being programmed explicitly. Deloitte predicts that by the end of 2018, more than 25 per cent of all chips used to accelerate machine learning in a data centre will be field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs) and application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs). These chips, in addition to graphics processing units (GPUs) chips that were the main choice in the past will dramatically increase the use of machine learning, enabling applications to consume less power while being more responsive, flexible and capable.

“Over the coming year, machine learning will be more commonly used by businesses to improve existing technology and augment services for customers, but it’s not yet ubiquitous,” said Anders McKenzie, Managing Partner for Technology, Media & Telecommunications at Deloitte Canada. “This year is a tipping point where adoption of machine learning by enterprises is poised to accelerate and help businesses boost its operations by working faster and with more flexibility, rather than replace employees.”

Mobile only: wireless home broadband internet

Deloitte predicts that 25 per cent of Canadians with internet access will get all of their home data access from cellular mobile networks in 2018, compared to only 20 per cent of Americans. By 2022, North Americans who obtain internet through wireless data at home could reach 30-40 per cent, largely through new mmWave 5G wireless technologies. Younger Canadians, as well as those with lower incomes are much more likely to rely on wireless only data at home.

“Varying broadband speeds and monthly caps on data, as well as location, will affect each individual’s mobile internet experience,” said Duncan Stewart, Director of Research at Deloitte Canada. “But those who are mobile-only are much more likely to be ‘sipping through a straw’ when it comes to internet access at home. As e-commerce amongst retailers grows, and online financial services firms and online education become more common, regulators will consider programs, initiatives and incentives that aim to provide better internet access to as much of the population as possible, with a focus on rural and lower-income households. Given Canada’s size and low population, the rural areas are likely to be a bigger challenge than in other countries.”

Adblocking: millennials most prone to “adlergic” reactions

Deloitte predicts that 10 per cent of Americans will be “adlergic,” blocking more than four or more types of traditional and digital channels, but in Canada only six per cent of adults do so. Canadian millennials 18-34 years old will be the most prone to adlergic behaviour with 11 per cent being adlergic.

The popularity of subscription video on demand (SVOD), personal video recorders (PVRs) and adblocking software has enabled individuals to block ads more effectively, but low tech adblocking (such as changing the TV channel during commercial breaks) are also widely used. Higher education levels, employment and income also lead to stronger adlergic behaviour meaning that advertisers will focus on platforms that are more difficult to block and skip ads in order to reach severely adlergic target markets.

Now in its 17th year, Deloitte’s annual TMT Predictions provides an outlook on key trends over the course of the next five years in the technology, media and telecommunications industry sectors worldwide. Deloitte’s TMT Predictions are based on global research including in-depth interviews with clients, industry analysts, global industry leaders and Deloitte member-firm TMT practitioners. Last year, Deloitte was more than 85 per cent accurate with its TMT predictions. Deloitte’s Canadian TMT Predictions road show kicks off on January 11th in Toronto, followed by stops in Montreal, Quebec City, Vancouver, Ottawa and other Canadian cities.

The most significant TMT predictions to impact the Canadian marketplace in 2018 include:

