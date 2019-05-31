Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | Enthusiast Gaming Announces Merger With Aquilini GameCo and Luminosity to Form Global Esports and Gaming Leader Enthusiast Gaming Announces Merger With Aquilini GameCo and Luminosity to Form Global Esports and Gaming Leader CBJ Newsmakers RecommendedShaw Announces Closing of $548 Million Secondary Offering of Corus Class B SharesRobex Resources Inc. Generates Cash Flows From Operating Activities of $7.7 Million for Revenue of $18.9 Million for the First Quarter of 2019Nano One Approved for $5 Million Funding from Sustainable Development Technology Canada