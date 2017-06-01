EnviroLeach Announces Exceptional Recovery Results on E-Waste Material

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 01, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — EnviroLeach Technologies Inc. (the “Company“ or “Enviroleach”) (CSE:ETI) announced today that it has completed an extensive seven month hydrometallurgical testing program of its non-cyanide, non-acid based formula on Electronic Waste (E-Waste), specifically printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA) based materials. Gold recoveries of up to 90% in periods of less than 120 minutes were achieved using the Company’s unique, patent pending and environmentally friendly process.

The test results of the EnviroLeach reagent, as compared to the current industry standard acid based extraction method, was found to provide similar leach kinetics and recoveries. However, contrary to the acid based method, the EnviroLeach reagent was safe to handle, functioned at low temperatures and near neutral pH levels. In addition, unlike the acid method, EnviroLeach did not generate poisonous off-gassing. As to the safety comparisons, the acids are toxic, whereas the base ingredients of the EnviroLeach product are all FDA approved as nutritional supplements, medicines and food additives.

The seven month comprehensive test program involved all aspects of the PCBA recycling/recovery process. This included the following steps:

the shredding, separation and grinding of raw PCBA materials to minus 200 um (70 mesh), the agitated vat leaching and subsequent dissolution of the contained metals into aqueous solution, the separation of solids from leach liquors while minimizing losses of both chemicals and metals, the recovery of the dissolved metals and gold ion complexes from the pregnant solution using a proprietary process, the regeneration of the barren leach solution using a proprietary electrochemical process providing complete reusability of the reagent

The results of this extensive test program clearly demonstrate that the EnviroLeach process effectively recovered the target metals from the raw e-waste making it the world’s only safe, truly environmentally friendly and sustainable solution for the recovery of precious metals from end of life electronics.

The goal of the EnviroLeach E-waste division is to become a core participant in the circular integration of the technology supply chain by converting the e-waste of today into a sustainable source of metals for the technologies of tomorrow.

Test Results and Procedures

Material preparation and grinding was done at Mineworx Technology’s facilities in Coquitlam, BC. The preparation included the shredding, pulverizing, milling and classifying of over 4 tonnes of e-waste materials including, set top box boards, memory modules, motherboards, hard drive boards, CPU processors and other PCBA based materials.

The fine milling of the material was performed using Mineworx Technology’s unique dry grinding mill known as the “X-Mill”. The X-Mill successfully ground the material to the target size of minus 200 microns (70 mesh) at a conservative rate of 1.4 tonnes per hour. Further optimization of the grinding circuit is expected to increase the throughput to 2 tonnes per hour or 48 tonnes per day for the target materials. The target grind size was determined by extensive detailed particle size analysis and sample dissolution using the patent pending EnviroLeach Formula confirmed by acid digestion and fire assay.

Hydrometallurgical testing and analysis was performed at both the EnviroLeach and Met-Solve Laboratories facilities and included hundreds of individual lab scale solubility tests at durations from 10 minutes to 24 hours with various leach modifiers and solids amounts ranging from 5 grams to 1 kg with varying pulp densities up to 25%. Pilot scale testing included multiple tests of 12 to 25 kilogram solids in 100 litres of solution and up to 200 kg solids test in 800 litres of solution. Optimal recoveries were found to take less than 120 minutes on most material tested.

Sample test recovery results of the E-waste materials are illustrated in the table below:

Extracted Gold Grade PPM/GPT Recovery (%) Sample Material 30 mins 60 mins 90 mins 120 mins E-Waste Sample 1 1,259 1,368 1,536 1,629 85.8 % E-Waste Sample 2 1,102 1,241 1,312 1,343 75.6 % E-Waste Sample 3 1,261 1,371 1,504 1,626 86.3 % E-Waste Sample 4 1,299 1,365 1,542 1,672 84.8 % E-Waste Sample 5 1,094 1,145 1,258 1,378 78.4 % E-Waste Sample 6 1,631 1,740 1,770 1,802 88.6 % E-Waste Sample 7 1,295 1,432 1,581 1,670 83.3 % E-Waste Sample 8 1,009 1,198 1,229 1,380 75.3 %

Recoveries into solution were determined by systematic sampling and monitoring of solution grades, acid digestion of the head and residue material and the subsequent analysis using multi-element atomic absorption spectroscopy (AA), inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry (ICP-OES) and by fire assays by ALS Laboratories. Results with mass-balance deviations of more than 10% were discarded and not included in the test results.

Duane Nelson, CEO of EnviroLeach reports, “The successful extraction of precious metals from E-Waste using our process opens another significant market sector for the Company. EnviroLeach is now uniquely positioned within 2 burgeoning industry sectors providing the world’s only effective, safe and environmentally friendly alternative to the current toxic methods of extraction used by both sectors today. The enhanced leach kinetics and accelerated, short leach/recovery cycle of the E-Waste material enables the EnviroLeach formula to process up to 10 times more material per day than most mineral ores and concentrates. This fact, combined with the large above-ground supply and considerably higher grade of the feedstock, makes the processing of the E-Waste material a much more economically attractive product. We intend to deploy the resources necessary to aggressively develop our e-waste division in 2017.”

The E-Waste Management Sector

E-Waste is one of the fastest growing waste streams in the world and is expected to grow to 50 million tons annually by 2020. In the U.S. alone, consumers dispose of some 3.2 million tons of E-Waste annually with more than 70% ending up in landfills. It’s estimated that less than 30% of all e-waste undergoes any recycling globally. (Source: U.S. Environmental Protection Agency).

E-Waste recycling will play a very significant role in the coming decade and will impact a number of industries globally. The growth of the E-Waste Recycling market is driven by several factors including, the high technology rate of obsolescence, the growth of the IT industry including new and innovative technologies, and the increased buying power of individuals. In addition, the existence of valuable recyclable materials in e-waste is another major driver of the market.

Significant improvements in the collection and recycling process and the introduction of innovative new green technologies and alternatives are needed within the sector to fully develop this secondary metal resource. EnviroLeach is poised to become a significant part of this evolution. Other than the EnviroLeach process, there is currently no economically viable and truly environmentally friendly solution to extract precious metals from E-Waste.

Due to the current highly fragmented nature of the E-Waste sector and the fact that the industry is still in the early stages of consolidation, there are still considerable opportunities for new technology based participants such as EnviroLeach to develop the necessary alliances and partnerships necessary to become significant players within the sector. The increased demand for green, environmental initiatives and the fact that EnviroLeach offers the only viable alternative to the current toxic processes used today, will contribute greatly to the rapid development of these relationships.

The company continues to pursue strategic relationships in both the mining and E-Waste sectors and is in discussion with many potential partners and vendors.

About EnviroLeach Technologies Inc.

EnviroLeach is a Canadian technology company that recovers precious metals from ores, concentrates and electronic waste using environmentally friendly technologies. The company has developed a unique, cost-effective and environmentally friendly alternative to the current toxic methods used in the hydrometallurgical extraction of precious metals for the mining and Electronic Waste (E-Waste) sectors. The primary ingredient of the EnviroLeach formula is FDA approved for nutritional supplements and medicines including the treatment of some cancers. The reagent modifiers are FDA approved food-grade additives. The company is actively pursuing strategic relationships in both sectors.

