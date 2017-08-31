EnviroLeach Announces Partnership with Jabil for E-Waste Processing

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 31, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — EnviroLeach Technologies Inc. (CSE:ETI) (OTCQB:EVLLF), is pleased to announce that it has entered into a strategic global partnership with Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL). As part of the partnership, Jabil will utilize EnviroLeach’s patent-pending formula and processes for the recovery of metals from circuit boards and electronic waste (e-waste). The innovative new process will first operate at Jabil’s 650,000-sq. ft. facility located in Memphis, Tennessee.

EnviroLeach’s cyanide-free and acid-free based chemical formula operates at ambient temperature and at near neutral pH. The eco-friendly process helps responsibly manage the fastest growing waste stream in the world – electronics.

Further to the news release of August 30, 2017, EnviroLeach reports that they and Jabil are developing an initial-5 tonne per day pilot plant for the processing of E-Waste at the Memphis facility. The plant will encompass all aspects of the recycling process, including the de-manufacturing, milling and the chemical extraction of metals. The plant will be built in Vancouver, BC. Jabil and EnviroLeach will be contributing to the costs of development. The financial terms of the relationship are not considered material at this time. As previously announced, EnviroLeach has partnered with MineWorx Technologies (TSX-V:MWX) on the design, engineering and specifications and testing of this revolutionary technology.

“Jabil is pleased to introduce this environmentally-conscious and sustainable solution into our extensive portfolio of capabilities,” said Eric Austermann, Jabil’s Vice President of Social and Environmental Responsibility. “For over 50 years Jabil has provided manufacturing and supply chain solutions to some of the world’s largest brands. The challenge of responsibly disposing of e-waste has persisted, until now. With this solution, we have an opportunity to be on the forefront of sustainably disposing of the world’s fastest growing waste stream.”

Duane Nelson, EnviroLeach CEO, said they are also exploring the use of the chemical formula into the recovery of rare earth metals and the recycling of lithium ion batteries with Jabil. “We are thrilled to partner with Jabil and feel honored that they chose our process as the foundation to build upon,” said Nelson. “With Jabil, we hope to expand this truly remarkable solution globally,” Nelson concluded.

About EnviroLeach

EnviroLeach Technologies (CSE: ETI, OTCQB: EVLLF) is a science and technology company engaged in the development and commercialization of environment-friendly formulas and technologies for the treatment of materials in the mining and E-Waste sectors. Using its proprietary non-cyanide, non-acid based process, EnviroLeach extracts precious and base metals from ores, concentrates, e-waste and tailings. Further information is available on EnviroLeach’s website: EnviroLeach.com

About Jabil

Jabil (NYSE: JBL) is a product solutions company providing comprehensive electronics design, production and product management services. Headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida, Jabil is the third-largest manufacturing services provider in the world; operating over 100 locations in 28 countries; and serving the healthcare, packaging, mobility and wearables, aerospace, enterprise, digital home, point-of-sale, automotive, printing and energy industries. Further information is available on Jabil’s website: jabil.com

EnviroLeach Forward-Looking Statements

This News Release contains “forward-looking information” and “forward looking statements” within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation. Statements contained herein that are not based on historical or current fact, including without limitation statements containing the words “anticipates,” “believes,” “may,” “continues,” “estimates,” “expects,” and “will” and words of similar import, constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking information may include, but is not limited to, information with respect to our Research and Development activities, the accuracy of our capital and operating cost estimates; production and processing estimates; the results, the adequacy of EnviroLeach’s financial resources and timing of development of ongoing research and development projects, costs and timing of future revenues or profits and adequacy of financial resources. Wherever possible, words such as “plans”, “expects”, “projects”, “assumes”, “budget”, “strategy”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “intends”, “targets” and similar expressions or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative forms of any of these terms and similar expressions, have been used to identify forward-looking statements and information. Statements concerning future revenue or earnings estimates may also be deemed to constitute forward-looking information.

Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is based on the expectations and opinions of EnviroLeach’s management on the date the statements are made. The assumptions used in the preparation of such statements, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise. We do not assume any obligation to update forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by applicable law. For the reasons set forth above, prospective investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The CSE has not approved or disapproved of the information contained herein.

