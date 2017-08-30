EnviroLeach Announces Partnership with Jabil for E-Waste Processing

BURNABY, British Columbia, Aug. 30, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mineworx Technologies Ltd., (the “Company” or “Mineworx“) (TSXV:MWX) (OTCQB:MWXRF) (FSE:YRS WKN:A2DSW3) announced today that EnviroLeach Technologies Inc. (CSE:ETI) (OTCQB:EVLLF) have entered into a strategic global partnership with Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) to utilize the company’s patent-pending formula and processes for the recovery of metals from circuit boards and electronic waste (e-waste). The innovative new process will first operate at Jabil’s 650,000-sq. ft. facility located in Memphis, Tennessee. This facility will be one of the largest and most environmentally friendly chemistry-based e-waste recycling processing facilities in North America.

EnviroLeach’s cyanide-free and acid-free based chemical formula operates at ambient temperature and at near neutral pH. The eco-friendly process helps responsibly manage the fastest growing waste stream in the world – electronics.

“Jabil is pleased to introduce this environmentally-conscious and sustainable solution into our extensive portfolio of capabilities,” said Eric Austermann, Jabil’s Vice President of Social and Environmental Responsibility. “For over 50 years Jabil has provided manufacturing and supply chain solutions to some of the world’s largest brands. The challenge of responsibly disposing of e-waste has persisted, until now. With this solution, we have an opportunity to be on the forefront of sustainably disposing of the world’s fastest growing waste stream.”

Duane Nelson, EnviroLeach CEO, said they are also exploring the use of the chemical formula into the recovery of rare earth metals and the recycling of lithium ion batteries with Jabil. “We are thrilled to partner with Jabil and feel honored that they chose our process as the foundation to build upon,” said Nelson.

Jabil and EnviroLeach will work with MineWorx Technologies on the design, engineering and specifications and testing of this revolutionary technology. “With Jabil, we will quickly be able to expand this truly remarkable solution globally,” Nelson concluded.

About Mineworx

Mineworx is positioned for growth through partnerships with advanced mining and e-Waste opportunities utilizing its licensed cyanide-free precious metals extraction formula and patent-pending portable extraction technologies. These three innovations will increase and enhance business opportunities by deploying cost effective, environmentally friendly extractive metallurgy solutions.

EnviroLeach Technologies (CSE:ETI) (OTCQB:EVLLF) is a science and technology company engaged in the development and commercialization of environment-friendly formulas and technologies for the treatment of materials in the mining and E-Waste sectors. Using its proprietary non-cyanide, non-acid based process, EnviroLeach extracts precious and base metals from ores, concentrates, e-waste and tailings. Further information is available on EnviroLeach’s website: EnviroLeach.com

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) is a product solutions company providing comprehensive electronics design, production and product management services. Headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida, Jabil is third-largest manufacturing services provider in the world; operating over 100 locations in 28 countries; and serving the healthcare, packaging, mobility and wearables, aerospace, enterprise, digital home, point-of-sale, automotive, printing and energy industries. Further information is available on Jabil’s website: jabil.com

