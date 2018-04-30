Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | EnWave Signs Equipment Purchase Agreement with Tilray to Deliver a Second 60kW Radiant Energy Vacuum Machine and EnWave Extends the Exclusive, Sub-Licenseable, Royalty-Bearing Commercial License with Tilray to Include Portugal EnWave Signs Equipment Purchase Agreement with Tilray to Deliver a Second 60kW Radiant Energy Vacuum Machine and EnWave Extends the Exclusive, Sub-Licenseable, Royalty-Bearing Commercial License with Tilray to Include Portugal RecommendedNutritional High Announces Colorado Property Financing ExtensionCurrent Water Technologies Inc. Grants Stock OptionsD2L’s Brightspace Offers Professional Learning for K-12 Teachers and Staff