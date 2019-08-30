Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | EnWave Signs Royalty-Bearing License for Drying Cannabis in Canada with Glasshouse Botanics EnWave Signs Royalty-Bearing License for Drying Cannabis in Canada with Glasshouse Botanics CBJ Newsmakers RecommendedEVOLUTION BNK receives final GMP license for its facility in Pavia, Italy and Elixxer Ltd. also announces related party loanEVOLUTION BNK receives final GMP license for its facility in Pavia, Italy and Elixxer Ltd. also announces related party loanBombardier Business Aircraft USA Maintenance and Operations Conference 2019 Highlights New Products, Miami Service Centre Progress