EO NY President Steve Distante Named EO Global UN Ambassador

WOODBURY, NY–(Marketwired – September 26, 2017) – The Entrepreneurs’ Organization (EO), the world’s leading peer-to-peer network of successful business leaders, has announced its pledge to support the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) that include 17 goals and 169 targets to wipe out poverty, fight inequality and tackle climate change by 2030. EO New York’s President Steve Distante was named EO Global UN Ambassador to promote, educate, and serve as liaison for the SDGs and to inspire entrepreneurs to embrace these ideals into their businesses.

This pledge was announced at a commemorative event held Monday, September 19th at the UN General Assembly’s main plaza, with a confluence of dignitaries and over 50 EO members from Bangladesh, Brazil, Canada, India, Kenya, Malaysia, Mexico, Jordan and the USA in attendance. The event was set up by EO New York Chapter President Stephen Distante, CEO of sustainable broker-dealer Vanderbilt Financial Group, and Sergio Fernandez de Cordova, co-founder & visionary behind P3 SmartCity Partners, P3GM, KAPTYN and PVBLIC Foundation.

“EO celebrates 30 years this year, and we believe supporting the UN’s SDGs will bring us closer together as a global organization committed toward changing the world for the better,” said Distante.

According to William Kennedy, Officer-in-Charge, United Nations Office for Partnerships. “The 17 SDGs provide a framework and roadmap to guide entrepreneurs everywhere, as they seek to define the values and higher purpose of their companies in contributing to sustainability and societal well-being. The commitment of EO and its global network of entrepreneurs represents a tremendous example of business leadership in action and is very much welcomed.”

The UN and EO share the belief that entrepreneurs can play a huge part in improving society through businesses that truly make a mark on the world. As the leader of both the EO and a sustainable broker-dealer, Steve Distante has made a dedicated effort to be a champion for the SDGs and will continue to promote these goals alongside his impact investing and sustainable campaigns.

About Vanderbilt Financial Group: Founded over 50 years ago in 1965 and located in Woodbury, NY, Vanderbilt Financial Group is known as the Sustainable Broker Dealer and RIA committed to investing with purpose. Vanderbilt is a full service Broker Dealer and Advisory firm with a focus on Impact Investing through their initiative ImpactU.me.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/9/26/11G145926/Images/EOSDG-00e3894a0366a88983cc939b978544d5.jpg