EPCOR USA Selected as Operator of Vista Ridge Project

Acquisition Expands EPCOR’s Wholesale Water Business in the United States

PHOENIX, Nov. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — EPCOR USA Inc. (EPCOR USA), a wholly owned subsidiary of EPCOR Utilities Inc. (EPCOR), today announced that it has been approved by the San Antonio Water System (SAWS) to operate the Vista Ridge Project (Vista Ridge), a 143-mile wholesale water supply pipeline that delivers groundwater to the community of San Antonio, Texas. EPCOR USA will also acquire a minority ownership interest in Vista Ridge, the largest water supply public-private partnership (P3) project in the nation.

“Vista Ridge represents the core values of EPCOR’s operational approach – well-developed infrastructure with an operational structure focused on safety, quality and reliability,” said Joe Gysel, President of EPCOR USA. “We are extremely pleased to expand our business platform in the great State of Texas and look forward to a successful long-term partnership with the San Antonio Water System.”

Designed to deliver over 44.6 million gallons of water daily, Vista Ridge will supply groundwater from the Carrizo-Wilcox Aquifer – one of the largest and most prolific aquifer systems in Texas – to residential customers in San Antonio under a long-term contract with SAWS.

“EPCOR has deep experience in water distribution and transmission development and operations, and we’re very pleased to be able to bring an operating partner of this caliber into the Vista Ridge project,” said Scott Parrish, President of Vista Ridge, LLC. “Under EPCOR’s management, we have full confidence that Vista Ridge will deliver safe, reliable and high-quality water to the community of San Antonio.”

EPCOR owns and operates nearly 3,300 miles of water distribution, wholesale water transmission, and sanitary collection mains and transmission pipeline infrastructure across Arizona, New Mexico and Texas. In Canada, the company is responsible for more than 2,420 miles of distribution and transmission water mains in the City of Edmonton, located in Alberta’s capital region and also supplies water for 800,000 people plus bulk water sales to over 65 communities and counties in the Alberta capital region.

EPCOR first entered the Texas market in 2016 with the acquisition of the 130 Pipeline, a 53-mile wholesale water supply pipeline that delivers groundwater to the Austin metropolitan area. EPCOR then expanded its Texas business platform with the 2017 acquisition of a Houston-area natural gas utility. Since 2011, the company has acquired six water and wastewater utilities in Arizona and New Mexico, including the 2012 acquisition of American Water’s Arizona and New Mexico assets and operations.

Today EPCOR is among the largest private utilities in the Southwest, providing water, wastewater and natural gas service to approximately 360,000 customers across 37 communities and 15 counties in Arizona, New Mexico and Texas.



About EPCOR USA

Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, EPCOR USA’s wholly owned subsidiaries build, own and operate water and wastewater and natural gas facilities and infrastructure in the southwestern United States. EPCOR USA provides water, wastewater, wholesale water and natural gas services to approximately 360,000 customers across 37 communities and 15 counties in Arizona, New Mexico and Texas.

About EPCOR Utilities Inc.

EPCOR, through its subsidiaries, builds, owns and operates electrical, natural gas and water transmission and distribution networks, water and wastewater treatment facilities, sanitary and stormwater systems, and infrastructure in Canada and the United States. The company also provides electricity, natural gas and water products and services to residential and commercial customers. EPCOR, headquartered in Edmonton, is an Alberta Top 70 employer. EPCOR’s website address is www.epcor.com.