EPCOR Utilities Inc. completes C$200 million debt offering

CBJ Newsmakers

EDMONTON, Alberta, Nov. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — EPCOR Utilities Inc. (EPCOR) has completed a public offering in Canada of unsecured medium term note debentures in the aggregate principal amount of C$200 million. The notes have a coupon rate of 3.949%, and mature on November 26, 2048. Net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, including repayment of existing indebtedness and financing the Corporation’s capital expenditure program and working capital requirements.

These debt securities are rated A (low) by DBRS Limited and A- by Standard and Poor’s Ratings Services.

The offering was made in Canada under EPCOR’s previously filed short form base shelf prospectus dated December 8, 2017. RBC Dominion Securities Inc. and BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc. acted as co-leads and joint bookrunners for the syndicate of agents which includes TD Securities Inc., CIBC World Markets Inc., Scotia Capital Inc., National Bank Financial Inc., HSBC Securities (Canada) Inc., Merrill Lynch Canada Inc., MUFG Securities (Canada), Ltd. and Wells Fargo Securities Canada Ltd.

For more information, please contact:

Tim le Riche

Specialist, Corporate Communications

EPCOR

780-969-8238

Cell 780-721-2013

tleriche@epcor.com