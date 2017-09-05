EPIC Fuels Team at NBAA Regional Forum in Morristown

IRVING, TX–(Marketwired – September 05, 2017) – EPIC Fuels will take part in the National Business Aviation Association’s (NBAA) Regional Forum in Morristown, NJ on September 7, 2017, to showcase the company’s FBO networks, fuel products and services and fuel card offerings.

Representatives from the EPIC team will include Dan Gallogly, Vice President, General Aviation and Business Development; Chris Buchanan, Mid-East Regional Sales Manager; and Tim Vallowe, National Card Sales Program Manager. Together, this highly qualified group is well-educated across all EPIC Fuels’ systems and solutions, from fuel delivery, payment cards and marketing needs to EPIC’s expansive network, including EPIC Fuels branded and UVair FBO Network locations.

EPIC is a proud supporter of NBAA and long-time participant in the association’s conferences and regional forums. These events are excellent opportunities to bring current and prospective business aircraft owners, operators, manufacturers, customers and other industry personnel together for a one-day event at some of the best airports and FBOs in the nation.

More than 2,500 attendees are expected to attend the one-day event held at Morristown Municipal Airport (KMMU) in Morristown, New Jersey, which will feature 120-plus exhibits and more than 30 static displays of aircraft. Meet representatives from the EPIC Fuels team at the company’s exhibit in booth #801.

About EPIC

EPIC Fuels is a global supplier of fuels and services to FBOs, commercial airlines, airports, ground fueling operators, the U.S. Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) and other government agencies around the world. Our largest customers include Fortune 500 flight departments, top-tier FBOs, major airlines, charter and cargo operators as well as all branches of the U.S. military. In addition, the company issues private-label aviation fuel cards, including the EPIC Card, for retail or contract fuel purchases and ancillary services. The EPIC Card is accepted both in and out of network, at over 8,000 locations worldwide. For more information, please visit us online at www.EPICFuels.com.

