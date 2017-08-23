ePlay completes first Augmented Reality (AR) trials for GO sports game

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 23, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ePlay Digital Inc. (CSE:EPY), today announces it has successfully completed its first-stage partnership trials for an Augmented Reality (AR) sports game to selected North American TV networks, telecommunications companies, player association, and sport league collaborators.

The company has also announced the release of the GO media kit, including videos and online demos for press outlets.

ePlay had previously announced its plans for a next generation sports fantasy game featuring Augmented Reality (AR) with ePlay’s engineers utilizing Apple’s ARKit and Mobovivo’s Sports Game Engine to develop a unique experience for sports fans of all ages. CBS, Rogers, NHLPA, Cineplex, NBA, and other selected trial participants received their first look at the game.

The trial focused on AR visualization utilizing 3D models and real-time advanced facial gestures. ePlay is now working towards the next stage in development and further demonstrating the GO game to media, professional leagues, teams, players, broadcasters, and players associations.

“ePlay’s GO game has successfully completed its next trial stage,” says Trevor Doerksen, CEO of ePlay and CEO and Founder of Mobovivo. “We have NBA player and broadcaster Robert Horry on our team, and we are building out an ecosystem of partners aligning for eventual wide commercial release.”

About ePlay Digital

ePlay Digital Inc. develops real-time fan engagement technologies that enable TV networks, venues, teams, leagues and brands to evolve and meet the demands of today’s highly-engaged audiences. ePlay bridges the gap between traditional broadcast and dynamic, next generation multi-platform networks that deliver interactive content, live streaming, augmented reality, fantasy sports, and social media across multiple devices. ePlay is operated by a team of sports, gaming and eSports authorities as well as broadcast and digital technology industry experts, software engineers and athletes who have brought the Mobovivo Sports Game Engine to market and successfully partnered with companies including Time Warner Cable, ESPN, Sony Pictures, AXS TV, Intel, AXN, Fiat, CBS, Cineplex, and others.

