ePlay Digital and Datable Announce Letter of Intent (LOI) for Software Licensing Agreement and Joint Venture

CBJ Newsmakers

In-game product placement and location-based activation merge in the new partnership.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ePlay Digital Inc. ( CSE:EPY ) and Datable Technology Corp. (TSXV: DAC), developers of consumer marketing platform PLATFORM3 and soon to be launched Flexxi Rewards Network announces they have signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) for a Joint Venture Agreement and Software Licensing Agreement. A comprehensive news release will be issued upon the signing of definitive agreements.

Under the terms of the agreement, ePlay will utilize PLATFORM3’s Influencer Marketing and AI-based Retargeting components to drive membership and awareness for its augmented reality eSports game Big Shot™ available in the Apple App Store. Datable will integrate ePlay’s augmented reality engine and game mechanics with PLATFORM3 to develop consumer engagement, product placement, and interactive applications with its global brand clients and the Flexxi Rewards Network. Additionally, the companies will pursue larger market opportunities related to esports.

Both companies will leverage Datable’s PLATFORM3 that has been utilized to drive consumer registration, engagement, and sales for global consumer brands including the second-largest gaming company in the Americas and Europe (by revenue and market capitalization).

The interoperability of the ePlay AR Ad KitTM, Big ShotTM mobile games, and Datable platforms advances state-of-the-art augmented reality marketing/advertising including data-driven product placement and location-based calls to action. The partnership works to ensure bricks and mortar retail is a significant part of mobile games, esports, and apps. According to PQ Media, product placement advertising grew “13.7% to USD $8.78 billion in 2017 and is surging toward a ninth consecutive year of double-digit growth in 2018”. The location-based advertising global market was USD $16B in 2016 and expected to grow to $32B in 2021.

“ePlay Digital is one of the leaders in the rapidly growing eSports industry with one of the most respected teams and a track record launching game titles for Time Warner Cable, ESPN, Sony Pictures, CBS, and others. A Joint Venture Agreement and Software Licensing Agreement have the potential to accelerate membership and license subscriptions for both organizations and their respective consumer properties – Flexxi Rewards Network and Big Shot™,” said Rob Craig, CEO of Datable Technology.

Trevor Doerksen, CEO of ePlay Digital said, “Datable’s PLATFORM3 has been battle-tested by some of the largest brands in the world and millions of consumers. Their Influencer Marketing and AI-based Retargeting technology have proven to be successful growing consumer membership and engagement for diverse brands including Universal Pictures, Kellogg’s, Mars Chocolate and Toro. We believe Datable’s technology and experience growing consumer memberships and engagement for global brands will help us scale membership for Big Shot™.”

The forces of mobile gaming, esports streaming, augmented reality, product placement, and location-based advertising converge as mobile game playing audiences are multiplied many times over through advanced engagement with increasing esports viewing audiences. According to a recent Newzoo report, in 2018, the global esports economy will grow to USD $905.6 million, up 38% YoY. Brands, through innovative forms of product placements, location-based, and other forms of advertising, will contribute to 77% of the 2018 increase, or USD $694 million, an overall 48% increase since last year. Newzoo projects the global esports audience will reach 380 million this year, made up of 165 million esports enthusiasts and 215 million occasional viewers. Newzoo estimates the esports industry will reach $1.4 billion by 2020. At the same time, China Daily recently reported the 2018 Chinese esports market will reach USD $18 billion with over 430 million players and viewers.

About Datable Technology Corp. (DTC)

DTC has developed a proprietary, mobile-based consumer marketing platform – PLATFORM³ – that is sold to global Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) companies and consumer brands. PLATFORM³ is delivered as a subscription service (Software as a Service model) and used by CPG companies to engage consumers, reward purchases and collect valuable consumer data. PLATFORM³ incorporates Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning to monetize consumer data, including demographics and purchasing behaviour, by sending consumers targeted offers by email and text messages. For more information, visit datablecorp.com.

About ePlay

ePlay Digital Inc. is a mobile game creator and publisher specializing in sports, esports and entertainment augmented reality titles, including their new flagship title Big Shot Basketball. ePlay is operated by an award-winning team of sports, gaming and esports leaders as well as broadcast and digital technology industry experts, software engineers and athletes who have brought dozens of game titles to market for companies including Time Warner Cable, ESPN, Sony Pictures, AXS TV, Intel, AXN, Fiat, CBS, and others.

ePlay’s wholly owned subsidiary, Mobovivo esports specializes in augmented reality, mobile game development and mobile esports streaming.

Further Information

Further details are available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, and the Company’s profile on the CSE’s website at www.thecse.com/

For further media information, or to set up an interview, please contact:

Nelson Hudes

Hudes Communications International

Telephone: (905) 660-9155

E-mail: nelson@hudescommunications.com

Website: www.eplaydigital.com

Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE): Symbol EPY

Deutsche Boerse Xetra – Frankfurt Stock Exchange: Symbol 2NY2; WKN: A2AN4D; ISIN CA26885W1041

Cautionary and Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward‐looking statements and forward‐looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward‐looking statements or information. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward‐looking statements and information relating to third-party research and analysis, and the Company’s corporate strategy. Although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward‐looking statements and information since no assurance can be given that they will prove to be correct, and management can neither agree or disagree on specific conclusions contained in the research report.

Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Company relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Since forward‐looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. These include, but are not limited to, the Company’s ability to identify and complete suitable acquisitions to further the Company’s growth as well as risks associated with the Company’s ability to commercialize the digital sports sectors in general such as operational risks in development, research and regulatory delays or changes in plans with respect to research projects or capital expenditures; the uncertainty of the market; the uncertainty of estimates and projections relating to costs and expenses; marketing and commercialization; loss of markets; competition; incorrect assessment of the value of any technologies acquired and failure to realize the anticipated benefits of such acquisitions; ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources; failure to obtain required regulatory and other approvals and changes in legislation, including but not limited to tax laws, and government regulations. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward‐looking statements, timelines and information contained in this news release. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive.

The forward‐looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward‐looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws or the Exchange. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.