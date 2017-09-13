ePlay Digital Releases New Demo Alongside Apple’s Augmented Reality Public Release

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 13, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ePlay Digital Inc. (CSE:EPY), today announces from the Mobile World Congress (MWC) North America conference its Augmented Reality (AR) Platform to support next generation sports and entertainment games. The company has also released a media kit with samples from the latest demonstrations: https://goo.gl/Xem9Rh. This week Apple announced its latest phone and operating system to the public. ePlay’s engineers have been using beta versions of the latest software to test and demonstrate how Apple’s ARKit, built into the now public iOS 11, and Mobovivo’s Sports Game Engine work together.

ePlay subsidiary, Mobovivo was was named one of the top innovation companies at the main Mobile World Congress in Barcelona earlier this year in Mashable magazine.

ePlay has already demonstrated the unique AR experience to media, professional leagues, teams, players, broadcasters, and players associations. The platform will allow users to discover athletes and entertainment celebrities at the office, school, gym, park, playground, stadium and trails.

“With Apple’s announcements this week we get a sense of how big Apple thinks Augmented Reality will be, even before Christmas,” says Trevor Doerksen, CEO of ePlay. “We are building our platform to disrupt traditional fantasy sports which forces users to build an NFL or NBA team by selecting a static headshot from list of static headshots – too boring for the 80% of sports fans that are not gamblers. I want to feel like I met the player, shared a fist pump, and a smile, afterall if he’s going to be on my team – I want a selfie.”

By bringing Apple, ePlay and Mobovivo technology together this completely unique experience become possible. The new technology will bring a unique AR experience to sports and entertainment fans. Users will be able to take virtual selfies with their favorite actors, NBA, NHL, NFL, and MLB stars and of course purchase digital goods and level ups as they play games.

About ePlay Digital

ePlay Digital Inc. develops real-time fan engagement technologies that enable TV networks, venues, teams, leagues and brands to evolve and meet the demands of today’s highly-engaged audiences. ePlay bridges the gap between traditional broadcast and dynamic, next generation multi-platform networks that deliver interactive content, live streaming, augmented reality, fantasy sports, and social media across multiple devices. ePlay is operated by a team of sports, gaming and eSports authorities as well as broadcast and digital technology industry experts, software engineers and athletes who have brought the Mobovivo Sports Game Engine to market and successfully partnered with companies including Time Warner Cable, ESPN, Sony Pictures, AXS TV, Intel, AXN, Fiat, CBS, Cineplex, and others.

