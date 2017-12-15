ePlay Partners in new LA-based film, mobile game and TV studio

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 15, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ePlay Digital Inc. (CSE:EPY), today announces a new mobile game, film and TV studio in partnership with Tytin Entertainment of Los Angeles. The Studio has identified over one dozen initial film, TV and mobile game projects leveraging the platforms of the partners and combining into an interconnected ecosystem.

Individual project announcements and their partners and funding mechanisms will be announced over the coming weeks. The initial slate of projects include mobile games, and television series with mobile game components. Revenue models will include advertising, in-app purchases, and virtual coins that can be used to purchase content, level-ups, digital items, access to celebrity, physical merchandise, votes, gifts, and charitable donations.

The slate of titles includes sports, celebrity, reality, fitness, augmented reality, eSports, and technology innovation with various TV / digital networks, influencers, actors, game and TV producers. Each title is unique and interconnected to fully leverage the Studio’s team and technology. ePlay’s technology including its sports game engine, blockchain technology, celebrity-fan engagement, augmented reality, are leveraged for the platform. The technology, content, audience, and celebrity create an ecosystem for cross promotion, support, and revenue.

“Sports and entertainment is much more than live broadcast and scripted TV today,” says Ray Brown, producer of The Bounce Back. “Technology is changing storytelling on broadcast, mobile, in augmented reality, and social media and the partnership with ePlay helps in that transformation.”

One of the first projects is the already announced sports augmented reality game for basketball currently under development. There are game titles for celebrities, new TV programs and other sports leagues to follow.

“The Studio’s slate of projects are ready to go with a top notch and experienced team in film, TV, sports, entertainment and technology,” says Trevor Doerksen, CEO of ePlay. “Driving revenues for these projects through ePlay helps see great people do great things.”



About ePlay Digital

ePlay Digital Inc. develops real-time fan engagement technologies that enable TV networks, venues, teams, leagues and brands to evolve and meet the demands of today’s highly-engaged audiences. ePlay bridges the gap between traditional broadcast and dynamic, next generation multi-platform networks that deliver interactive content, live streaming, augmented reality, fantasy sports, and social media across multiple devices. ePlay is operated by a team of sports, gaming and eSports authorities as well as broadcast and digital technology industry experts, software engineers and athletes who have brought the Mobovivo Sports Game Engine to market and successfully partnered with companies including Time Warner Cable, ESPN, Sony Pictures, AXS TV, Intel, AXN, Fiat, CBS, Cineplex, and others.

About Tytin Entertainment

Tytin Entertainment was created by music, film and TV producer Ray Brown. Brown most recently co-produced The Bounce Back, starring Shemar Moore and is a co-founder of NCredible Entertainment – a movie and TV production partnership with Nick Cannon. Brown’s production credits include: The Bounce Back, School Gyrls, Wonder Gyrls, School Dance, Star Camp. Prior to TV and film, Brown managed music artists such as Tamara Savage, Rhona Bennett, Jay R, and H.E.R.

