ePlay Shareholder Value Optimized As Company Preps New Sports Apps

CALGARY, Alberta, June 01, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ePlay Digital Inc. (CSE:EPY) (“ePlay”, the “Company”), today announces that in conjunction with its recent corporate restructuring and concentration on its Mobovivo sports game engine, the Company continues efforts to increase shareholder value by cancelling dilutive derivative securities. The Company has cancelled a further 6,625,646 performance warrants exercisable at $0.20 per share that were issued to the Company’s President, and further announced that it has eliminated the 3,400,000 shares (97%) of the share option plan issuance announced earlier this month exercisable at $0.17 per share.

Through these actions, and those relating to the recent sale of a subsidiary, issued and outstanding shares of ePlay Digital Inc. have been decreased by over 12%, while fully diluted shares and derivative securities have decreased by over 40% and 78% respectively.

Concurrently, the company reduced management expenses by tens of thousands of dollars per month by selling the pre-revenue and unlaunched TV network subsidiary to focus on the company’s eSports and sports game technology.

“It is important to create an engine for growth of shareholder value,” says Trevor Doerksen, President of ePlay Digital. ”As we ramp up ePlay sales efforts and multiple deployments of our Sports and Prediction Game Engine, it’s fundamental that our share structure also be an engine to facilitate share price appreciation and increase shareholder value.”

Before and after share capital of ePlay Digital can be summarized as follows as of June 1, 2017:

ePlay Share Capital Before June 1, 2017 Issued and Outstanding Shares 50,870,694 44,439,444 Performance Warrants @$0.20/share 29,856,759 3,045,113 Warrants @0.40/share 4,809,770 4,809,770 Share options @$1.25/share 150,000 150,000 Share options @$0.32/share 444,595 444,595 Share options @$0.17/share 3,500,000 100,000 Fully Diluted Shares 89,631,818 52,988,922

