Epsilon Energy Ltd. Announces Full Year 2017 Results

HOUSTON, March 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Epsilon Energy Ltd. (“Epsilon”) (TSX:EPS) today reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2017.

Mr. Michael Raleigh, Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are excited by the current prospects for Epsilon given the talented additions to our operational team in 2017, an unlevered balance sheet, a cash flowing asset and the opportunity to allocate capital to economically attractive gas and liquids projects in the Marcellus and Anadarko basins.

In the Marcellus, Epsilon recently proposed seven wells to hasten development and increase our working interest production in this attractive asset. In the Anadarko, Epsilon is participating with small working interests in multiple locations with several operators in order to gather data, improve our technical understanding and position us to begin de-risking and growing this asset. As validation of our strategy, Epsilon has been approached by several operators and lease holders in our Anadarko assets to jointly develop portions of our acreage.”

Highlights for the year and material subsequent events following the end of the quarter through the date of this release include:

Retired Cdn$38.5 million (US$29.5 million) of convertible debentures.



Executed rights offering raising Cdn$24.6 million (US$18.0 million) of capital.



Closed four transactions totaling approximately 7,000 net held-by-production acres across 100 sections (64,000 gross acres) of the NW STACK in Dewey County, Oklahoma.



Total estimated proved and probable natural gas reserves of 266 Bcf as of December 31, 2017 after 2017 production of 9.0 Bcf, and 45 Mbbl of proved oil and condensate reserves after 2017 production of 3 Mbbl.



Marcellus working interest (WI) gas averaged 27 MMcf/d for the fourth quarter of 2017. Working interest gas production as of this release is approximately 25 MMcf/d.



Gathered and delivered 88.2 Bcf gross (30.9 Bcf net to Epsilon’s interest) during the year, or 242 MMcfe/d through the Auburn System which represents approximately 73% of maximum throughput.



Gathered and delivered 20.9 Bcf gross (7.3 Bcf net to Epsilon’s interest) during the fourth quarter of 2017.

Epsilon is closing in on fully satisfying the regulatory requirements for US companies and to obtain a listing on a major US stock exchange

Financial and Operating Results

Three months ended December 31, Twelve months ended December 31, 2017 2016 2017 2016 Revenue by product – total period ($000) Natural gas revenue ($000) $ 4,057 $ 5,047 $ 19,204 $ 15,263 Volume (MMcfe) 2,211 2,969 9,010 11,016 Avg. Price ($/Mcfe) $ 1.83 $ 1.70 $ 2.13 $ 1.39 Exit Rate (MMcfepd) 27.0 32.5 27.0 32.5 Oil and other liquids revenue ($000) $ 101 $ - $ 122 $ - Volume (MBOE) 2.60 - 3.10 - Avg. Price ($/Bbl) $ 38.85 $ - $ 39.35 $ - Midstream gathering system revenue ($000) $ 1,804 $ 2,570 $ 7,614 $ 10,133 Total Revenue $ 5,962 $ 7,617 $ 26,940 $ 25,396

Capital Expenditures

Epsilon’s total capital expenditures were $19.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2017. Of this, $19.1 million was spent on acquisition of producing properties with deep rights to the Mississippian and Woodford intervals in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma, USA. The remainder of the capital spending, $0.2 million, was allocated to the ongoing build-out and maintenance of the Auburn Gas Gathering system.

Epsilon is planning capital expenditures of $32.5 million for 2018. In the Marcellus Basin, Epsilon is budgeting $24 million for drilling & completing wells, $6 million for lease acquisition and $0.5 million for the Auburn Gas Gathering system. The upstream budget is discretionary and will be driven by natural gas prices and the participation elections of Epsilon’s working interest partners in outstanding well proposals. In the Anadarko Basin, Epsilon is budgeting $2 million to participate in drilling & completing wells with various operators.

Marcellus Operational Guidance

The Operator did not drill any wells during the fourth quarter of 2017. The table below details Epsilon’s well development status at December 31, 2017:

September 30, 2017 December 31, 2017 Gross Net Gross Net Producing 78 19.58 91 22.60 Shut-in 15 4.51 4 1.54 Waiting on pipeline - – - – Waiting on completion 7 0.13 5 0.09 Drilling - – - –

Epsilon proposed seven wells subsequent to quarter end. The Operator and other working interest parties have elected to participate in three of the wells. The election results of the four remaining proposals are not known at the date of this release.

Fourth Quarter Results

Epsilon generated revenues of $6.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2017 compared to $7.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2016. The Company’s Marcellus net revenue interest production was 2.1 Bcf in the fourth quarter, and Oklahoma was 20,378 BOE.

Realized natural gas prices averaged $1.80 per Mcf in the fourth quarter of 2017. Operating expenses for Marcellus Upstream operations in the fourth quarter were $1.3 million.

The Auburn Gas Gathering system delivered 20.9 Bcf of natural gas during the quarter as compared to 22.7 Bcf during the fourth quarter of 2016. Primary gathering volumes increased 31.0% quarter over quarter to 12.6 Bcf. Imported cross-flow volumes increased 18.3% to 8.3 Bcf.

Epsilon reported a net after tax income of $8.5 million attributable to common shareholders or $0.16 per basic and diluted common shares outstanding for the three months ended December 31, 2017, compared to net loss of $0.3 million, and $(0.00) per basic and diluted common shares outstanding for the three months ended December 31, 2016.

For the three months ended December 31, 2017, Epsilon’s Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Income Taxes, Depreciation, Amortization (“Adjusted EBITDA”) was $2.3 million as compared to $4.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2016. The decrease in Adjusted EBITDA was primarily due to decreased upstream production and a decrease in the gathering rate charged on midstream throughput.

Adjusted EBITDA

Epsilon defines Adjusted EBITDA as earnings before (1) net interest expense, (2) taxes, (3) depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion expense, (4) impairments of oil and gas properties, (5) non-cash stock compensation expense, (6) unrealized gain on derivatives, and (7) other income. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance as determined under IFRS and should not be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for net income or cash flow measures prepared in accordance with IFRS or as a measure of profitability or liquidity.

Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. Epsilon has included Adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental disclosure because its management believes that EBITDA provides useful information regarding its ability to service debt and to fund capital expenditures. It further provides investors a helpful measure for comparing operating performance on a “normalized” or recurring basis with the performance of other companies, without giving effect to certain non-cash expenses and other items. This provides management, investors and analysts with comparative information for evaluating the Company in relation to other oil and gas companies providing corresponding non-IFRS financial measures or that have different financing and capital structures or tax rates. These non-IFRS financial measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, measures for financial performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. The table above sets forth a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income, which is the most directly comparable measure of financial performance calculated under IFRS and should be reviewed carefully.

About Epsilon

Epsilon Energy Ltd. is a value creating natural gas and liquids development, production and midstream company focussed on the Marcellus Shale of Pennsylvania and the NW STACK in Oklahoma.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward looking statements. The use of any of the words “anticipate”, “continue”, “estimate”, “expect”, ‘may”, “will”, “project”, “should”, ‘believe”, and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumption but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and the forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be unduly relied upon.

The reserves and associated future net revenue information set forth in this news release are estimates only. In general, estimates of oil and natural gas reserves and the future net revenue therefrom are based upon a number of variable factors and assumptions, such as production rates, ultimate reserves recovery, timing and amount of capital expenditures, ability to transport production, marketability of oil and natural gas, royalty rates, the assumed effects of regulation by governmental agencies and future operating costs, all of which may vary materially from actual results. For those reasons, estimates of the oil and natural gas reserves attributable to any particular group of properties, as well as the classification of such reserves and estimates of future net revenues associated with such reserves prepared by different engineers (or by the same engineers at different times) may vary. The actual reserves of the Company may be greater or less than those calculated. In addition, the Company’s actual production, revenues, development and operating expenditures will vary from estimates thereof and such variations could be material.

Statements relating to “reserves” are deemed to be forward-looking statements as they involve the implied assessment, based on certain estimates and assumptions, that the reserves described exist in the quantities predicted or estimated and can be profitably produced in the future. There is no assurance that forecast price and cost assumptions will be attained and variances could be material.

Proved reserves are those reserves which are most certain to be recovered. There is at least a 90% probability that the quantities actually recovered will equal or exceed the estimated proved reserves. Undeveloped reserves are those reserves expected to be recovered from known accumulations where a significant expenditure (for example, when compared to the cost of drilling a well) is required to render them capable of production. They must fully meet the requirements of the reserves classification (proved, probable) to which they are assigned. Proved undeveloped reserves are those reserves that can be estimated with a high degree of certainty and are expected to be recovered from known accumulations where a significant expenditure is required to render them capable of production.

The estimates of reserves and future net revenue for individual properties may not reflect the same confidence level as estimates of reserves and future net revenue for all properties due to the effects of aggregation. The estimated future net revenues contained in this news release do not necessarily represent the fair market value of the Company’s reserves.

EPSILON ENERGY LTD. Interim Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (All amounts stated in US$) Years ended December 31, 2017 2016 Revenues: Oil, gas, NGLs and condensate revenue $ 19,325,528 $ 15,263,438 Gas gathering and compression revenue 7,614,075 10,132,911 Total revenue 26,939,603 25,396,349 Operating costs and expenses: Project operating costs 7,770,772 9,051,980 Depletion, depreciation, amortization and

decommissioning accretion 8,443,134 11,873,017 Stock based compensation expense 313,325 221,296 General and administrative 4,189,065 1,908,572 Total operating costs and expenses 20,716,296 23,054,865 Operating income 6,223,307 2,341,484 Other income and (expense): Interest income 26,520 75,474 Finance expense (1,170,006 ) (3,911,881 ) Realized gain on commodity contracts 2,027,791 (151,198 ) Net change in unrealized loss on commodity contracts 595,896 (336,352 ) Other expense 27,313 (96,952 ) Net other income (expense) 1,507,514 (4,420,909 ) Net income (loss) before tax 7,730,821 (2,079,425 ) Income tax expense – current 400,909 157,064 Income tax expense (recovery) – deferred (4,805,052 ) 854,532 NET INCOME (LOSS) $ 12,134,964 $ (3,091,021 ) Net income (loss) per share, basic $ 0.23 ($ 0.07 ) Net income (loss) per share, diluted $ 0.23 ($ 0.07 ) Weighted average number of shares outstanding, basic 52,239,854 45,882,030 Weighted average number of shares outstanding, diluted 52,266,589 45,882,030

EPSILON ENERGY LTD. Interim Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (All amounts stated in US$) December 31, December 31, 2017 2016 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 9,998,853 $ 31,486,593 Accounts receivable 3,366,021 4,387,487 Restricted cash 556,864 530,538 Commodity contracts-asset 259,544 - Other current assets 252,631 139,991 Total current assets 14,433,913 36,544,609 Non-current assets Oil and gas interests: Intangible exploration and evaluation costs 17,451,553 - Property and equipment (net) 84,459,776 90,716,131 Total non-current assets 101,911,329 90,716,131 Total assets $ 116,345,242 $ 127,260,740 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 5,433,824 $ 5,003,737 Income taxes payable 2,644,527 2,243,618 Commodity contracts-liability - 336,352 Revolving line of credit 2,900,000 12,460,000 Convertible debentures - 28,388,210 Total current liabilities 10,978,351 48,431,917 Non-current liabilities Decommissioning liabilities 2,806,783 2,442,935 Deferred tax liability 18,849,595 23,654,647 Total non-current liabilities 21,656,378 26,097,582 Total liabilities 32,634,729 74,529,499 Equity Share capital 144,304,163 126,315,325 Equity component of convertible debentures - 5,033,884 Contributed surplus 11,334,534 6,017,972 Deficit (81,242,299 ) (93,377,263 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 9,314,115 8,741,323 Total equity 83,710,513 52,731,241 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 116,345,242 $ 127,260,740

EPSILON ENERGY LTD. Interim Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (All amounts stated in US$) Years ended December 31, 2017 2016 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 12,134,964 $ (3,091,021 ) Adjustments for: Depletion, depreciation, amortization and decommissioning accretion 8,443,134 $ 11,873,017 Debenture accretion and fee amortization 267,773 $ 1,147,828 Net change in unrealized loss on commodity contracts (595,896 ) 336,352 Stock-based compensation expense 313,325 221,296 Income tax expense (recovery) (4,404,143 ) 987,796 Changes in non-cash balances related to operations 1,394,863 (297,269 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 17,554,020 11,177,999 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisition of oil and natural gas properties – E&E (17,451,553 ) - Acquisition of oil and natural gas properties – PP&E (1,643,735 ) - Additions to oil and natural gas properties – PP&E (179,197 ) (314,790 ) Change in working capital related to capital asset additions (55,950 ) (469,164 ) Changes in restricted cash (26,326 ) (530,538 ) Net cash used in investing activities (19,356,761 ) (1,314,492 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Buyback of common shares - (780,340 ) Shares issued through rights offering

(net of issuance costs) 17,907,187 - Purchase of convertible debentures - (357,842 ) Redemption of convertible debentures (29,520,436 ) - Exercise of stock options 50,243 - Draw on (repayment of) revolving line of credit (9,560,000 ) 5,460,000 Net cash used in financing activities (21,123,006 ) 4,321,818 Effect of currency rates on cash and cash equivalents 1,438,007 346,604 Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (21,487,740 ) 14,531,929 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 31,486,593 16,954,664 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 9,998,853 $ 31,486,593 Cash and cash equivalents consist of: Cash $ 9,998,853 $ 31,486,593 Cash and cash equivalents $ 9,998,853 $ 31,486,593