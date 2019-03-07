Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | Equipment Sales & Service Limited is a 2019 winner of the Canada’s Best Managed Companies Platinum Club designation, having retained its Best Managed designation for seven consecutive years or more Equipment Sales & Service Limited is a 2019 winner of the Canada’s Best Managed Companies Platinum Club designation, having retained its Best Managed designation for seven consecutive years or more CBJ Newsmakers RecommendedEquipment Sales & Service Limited is a 2019 winner of the Canada’s Best Managed Companies Platinum Club designation, having retained its Best Managed designation for seven consecutive years or moreMr. Lube Recognized as Platinum Club Member Canada’s Best Managed CompaniesChemesis International Inc. Enters into Binding Agreements to Acquire Fully Licensed Cannabis Extraction and Manufacturing Facility