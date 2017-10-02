Equispheres Appoints Dan Benoit as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

OTTAWA, Ontario, Oct. 02, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Equispheres Inc. today announced that Dan Benoit has joined the Company as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Prior to joining Equispheres, Mr. Benoit was Chief Investment Officer for Brookfield Renewable’s $18 billion North American division. He was tasked with growing the company’s asset fleet and headed Business Development which included Project Development, M&A, and Market Research. Previously, he led the Capital Markets team that managed the financings of Brookfield’s power investments while supporting M&A and Business Development.

Prior to Brookfield, Mr. Benoit was an Associate Director with Scotiabank’s Investment Banking and Equity Capital Markets groups assisting clients with public equity offerings, and M&A. He holds an MBA from the Ivey Business School, as well as a Bachelor of Science and a Master of Science from McGill University.

Equispheres President and CEO, Kevin Nicholds, stated, “We are excited to have Mr. Benoit join our management team. His Capital Markets expertise will ensure that we are well capitalized to facilitate the rapid growth of the business.”

In addition to Mr. Benoit’s hiring, Equispheres has also recently hired Dr. David Buckley as Vice President Engineering and Douglas Brouse as Vice President of Strategic Partners and Alliances.

Dr. Buckley has an extensive track record transitioning new technology programs into volume manufacturing. He has spent six years managing early-phase technology development and new product introductions, over ten years of operations management, and thirteen years of program and product management at Nortel Networks. Here, he oversaw one of Nortel’s pioneering optical component product portfolios, steering its growth from USD$25 million to USD$80 million in annual sales.

Mr. Brouse has a twenty-year career in business development and executive management in the aerospace sector. He co-founded Mxi Technologies, a company focused on providing technology-intensive products and services to the aerospace industry. His roles included Executive VP of Marketing and Sales and subsequently CEO where led the company to $45 million in annual revenue and 250 employees globally. After the successful sale of the company, Mr. Brouse assisted the National Research Council of Canada in developing and executing strategies to transfer innovative research conducted by the Council to industry.

“We are excited to have assembled such a seasoned management team whose wealth of knowledge and experience will enable the successful commercialization of our unique technology,” said Mr. Nicholds.

info@equispheres.com

www.equispheres.com