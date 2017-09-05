Erickson Living Kicks Off Hurricane Harvey Employee Relief Fund with $2 Million Donation

HOUSTON, TX–(Marketwired – September 05, 2017) – While thousands of people throughout the country are responding to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts, Erickson Living, developer and manager of Eagle’s Trace retirement community in West Houston, Texas, is no exception. In an effort to provide direct support to many of the 500+ Eagle’s Trace staff members and their families, Erickson Living has established the Eagle’s Trace Employee Relief Fund.

“This unprecedented storm has brought tremendous personal challenges to Eagle’s Trace staff, including the loss of property and personal belongings,” said Alan Butler, Erickson Living’s Chief Executive Officer. “Our hearts go out to everyone who has been impacted by this devastating storm, and the Erickson Living family is committed to assisting the dedicated Eagle’s Trace professionals and their families with the help and support they need.”

Throughout the duration of the storm, the Eagle’s Trace team did an exceptional job showing their commitment to the well-being of residents and each other. The selfless acts of staff and residents not only supported community preparedness, but also fostered a spirit of caring and support that served as a valuable encouragement during a very difficult time.

On September 7, CEO Alan Butler, along with other Erickson Living Corporate Executive Team members, will be visiting Eagle’s Trace to share Relief Fund details, as well as learn more about ways the company and retirement community can support future relief needs.

