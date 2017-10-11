Ero Copper Files Final Prospectus and Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA–(Marketwired – Oct. 11, 2017) -

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES

Ero Copper Corp. (“Ero” or the “Company“) today announced that it has obtained a receipt for its final prospectus filed with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces and territories of Canada, other than Québec, in connection with the initial public offering and secondary offering (together, the “Offering“) of an aggregate of 23,282,116 common shares of Ero at a price of $4.75 per share (the “Offering Price“) for total gross proceeds of $110,590,051, with Ero and certain selling securityholders receiving gross proceeds of $47,500,000 and $63,090,051, respectively. A copy of the final prospectus in respect of the Offering is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Pursuant to the Offering, 10,000,000 common shares will be issued by Ero from treasury (the “Treasury Offering“) and 13,282,116 common shares will be sold pursuant to a secondary offering (the “Secondary Offering“) by certain selling securityholders. Ero will not receive any proceeds from the Secondary Offering.

The Offering is being managed by a syndicate of underwriters, including BMO Capital Markets and Scotiabank as lead joint bookrunners and Canaccord Genuity Corp., GMP Securities L.P., Numis Securities Limited, PI Financial Corp. and Raymond James Ltd.

Ero has granted the underwriters an over-allotment option (the “Over-Allotment Option“), exercisable in whole or in part, at the sole discretion of the underwriters, at any time and from time to time, for a period of 30 days following the closing of the Offering, to purchase up to an additional 3,492,317 common shares from Ero at the Offering Price for additional gross proceeds to the Company of $16,588,505.75 if the Over-Allotment Option is exercised in full.

The closing of the Offering is expected to occur on or about October 19, 2017 (the “Closing Date“) and is subject to customary closing conditions, including the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals. Ero has received conditional listing approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX“) for the listing of its common shares being issued and sold pursuant to the Offering. Listing remains subject to Ero fulfilling customary TSX requirements. The common shares are expected to commence trading on the TSX under the symbol “ERO” on the Closing Date.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release. The common shares have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act“) or any state securities laws. Accordingly, the common shares may not be offered or sold within the United States unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or pursuant to exemptions from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of Ero in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Ero

Ero is a base metals mining company focused on the production and sale of copper from the Vale do Curaçá Property in Brazil, with gold and silver produced and sold as by-products from the Vale do Curaçá Property.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the completion of the Offering, the anticipated Closing Date, the exercise of the Over-Allotment Option and the amount of additional gross proceeds arising therefrom and the listing of the common shares on the TSX. Words such as “expected”, “will”, “anticipates” and “intends” or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions and no assurance can be given that the Offering will be completed on the terms described. Completion of the Offering is subject to numerous factors, many of which are beyond Ero’s control, including, without limitation, failure to satisfy customary closing conditions and the risk factors and other matters set forth in Ero’s final prospectus. Ero undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.