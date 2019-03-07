CBJ — An erosion of trust.

That is what Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says was the fundamental reason that created a gaping chasm between he and his former Justice Minister and Attorney General Jody Wilson-Raybould.

The main source of consternation revolved around the contentious SNC-Lavalin situation.

In speaking with the media Trudeau acknowledges he could have handled the matter better but he was unaware of just how far the relationship between Wilson-Raybould had eroded with his Principal Secretary Gerald Butts.

However, despite saying he should have had a better reading on the situation, the prime minister continues to insist that “there was no inappropriate pressure” put on Wilson-Raybould to prevent SNC-Lavalin from facing possible criminal prosecution relating to overseas projects.

“Each of these interactions was a conversation among colleagues about how to tackle the challenging issue. Each came at a time when my staff and I believed that former minister of justice and attorney general was open to considering other aspects of the public interest, however, I now understand that she saw it differently,” Trudeau said.

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer described Trudeau’s press conference in a tweet as “an attempt to justify and normalize corruption.” Scheer has requested an RCMP investigation into the matter and called for Trudeau to resign.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, who has called for an independent public inquiry into the matter, tweeted that he saw Trudeau’s remarks as the Prime Minister “blaming everyone but himself” and attempting to discredit Wilson-Raybould’s claims.

Wilson-Raybould told the House of Commons Justice Committee that she had faced a months-long campaign of political interference. The committee heard Wednesday from Gerald Butts, who explained the series of events as normal government business. Butts resigned as Trudeau’s top adviser two weeks after the story was first reported in The Globe and Mail newspaper.

