Esrey Announces Delay in Filing Annual Financial Statements

CBJ Newsmakers

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Esrey Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: ESR) (“Esrey” or the “Company”) announces that its annual financial statements for the year ended September 30, 2018, including the related management discussion and analysis, and CEO and CFO certifications (collectively, the “Annual Financial Filings”) were not filed by the required filing deadline of January 28, 2019 (the “Filing Deadline”).

The Annual Financial Filings were not filed on or before the Filing Deadline due to the fact that the resignation of the Company’s representative in Macedonia has resulted in delays in providing documentation requested by the auditors related to the Company’s operations in Macedonia.

The Company is working on the steps required to complete the Annual Financial Filings and expects to be able to file the Annual Financial Filings by February 15, 2019. The Company will provide updates as further information relating to the Annual Financial Filings becomes available.

The Company has applied to the applicable securities regulatory authorities and received a management cease trade order (“MCTO”) imposed against the Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of the Company precluding them from trading securities of the Company. The MCTO will be in effect until the Annual Financial Filings are filed, and requires that the Annual Financial Filings be filed on or before March 28, 2019.

Until the Annual Financial Filings are filed, the Company intends to issue bi-weekly default status reports in accordance with National Policy 12-203 – Management Cease Trade Orders. The Company intends to satisfy the provisions of the Alternative Information Guidelines during the period it remains in default of the filing requirements. The Company confirms that there is no other material information relating to its affairs that has not been generally disclosed.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

David Cohen

Chairman

For more information, please contact:

Investor Relations: 1-778-373-0103

Email: info@esreyresources.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.