Essential Energy Services Announces Election of Board of Directors

CALGARY, Alberta, May 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Essential Energy Services Ltd. (TSX:ESN) (“Essential”) announced that at its annual general meeting of shareholders on May 10, 2018 each of the six nominees proposed as directors and listed in the information circular (“Circular”) dated March 26, 2018 were elected as directors. Detailed results of the vote are set out below.

VOTES FOR VOTES WITHHELD Nominee Number Percent Number Percent Garnet K. Amundson 57,044,382 86.02% 9,269,978 13.98% James A. Banister 57,070,553 86.06% 9,243,804 13.94% Michael J. Black 43,954,480 66.28% 22,359,877 33.72% Robert T. German 57,069,253 86.06% 9,245,104 13.94% Nicholas G. Kirton 57,075,379 86.07% 9,238,978 13.93% Robert B. Michaleski 57,057,379 86.04% 9,256,978 13.96%

All other resolutions provided for in the Circular were passed and a report on the voting results for all matters has been posted under Essential’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

ABOUT ESSENTIAL

Essential provides oilfield services to oil and natural gas producers, primarily in western Canada. Essential offers completion, production and abandonment services to a diverse customer base. Services are offered with coil tubing, fluid and nitrogen pumping and the sale and rental of downhole tools and equipment. Essential offers the largest coil tubing fleet in Canada. Further information can be found at www.essentialenergy.ca.

