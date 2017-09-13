etectRx, Inc. Announces Issuance of U.S. Patent for Ingestible Medication Compliance System

GAINESVILLE, FL–(Marketwired – September 13, 2017) – etectRx, Inc., an early stage digital health company, today announces that the United States Patent and Trademark Office has issued U.S. Patent 9,743,880 for an “Electronic Medication Compliance Monitoring System and Associated Methods.” The patent covers an ingestible electronic tag system and a method for monitoring a patient’s compliance with a medication program. etectRx has exclusive rights to the patented technology.

etectRx is developing an ingestible event marker (the ID-Cap™ System), which gives clinicians the ability, in real time, to accurately monitor patients’ medication adherence on a per-dose basis. This proprietary technology has a unique mode of action. The ID-Cap™ System uses a novel ingestible sensor within a pharmaceutical capsule that is powered by stomach fluid and emits a very low-power digital message from within the patient each time an ID-Cap™ is ingested. That message is sent to a wearable reader and can be further forwarded to the patient’s smartphone. The company is successfully employing the technology in IRB-approved clinical trials and working toward a 510k application for the ID-Cap™ System in 2018.

The recently issued patent is part of a growing intellectual property portfolio of pending and granted patents that covers etectRx’s unique and proprietary technology in the U.S. and major international markets.

“We are confident that etectRx’s expanding patent portfolio will provide our products with long-term market value,” said Harry J. Travis, President & CEO of etectRx. “This patent is an important component of etectRx’s intellectual property portfolio covering the ID-Cap™ system and components and our unique methods for monitoring patient compliance with a medication program.”

About etectRx, Inc.

etectRx, located in Gainesville, Florida, is developing a novel wireless system that incorporates a tiny ingestible communication system into capsules to definitively, reliably, and safely indicate when a patient has taken their medicine. Additional information about etectRx can be found at www.etectrx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

To the extent any statements made in this release contain information that is not historical, these statements are essentially forward-looking and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the difficulty of predicting FDA approvals, acceptance and demand for patient compliance monitoring systems, the impact of competitive products and pricing, new product development and launch, reliance on key strategic alliances, availability of materials, availability of additional intellectual property rights, availability of future financing sources, the regulatory environment and other risks the Company may identify from time to time in the future.