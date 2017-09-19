Etherparty breaks ground in Australia with DigitalX

VANCOUVER, Sept. 19, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Etherparty, the easy-to-use smart contracts creation platform, has announced a key partnership with Australia-based DigitalX Ltd., a publicly listed blockchain technology and ICO advisory company.

”DigitalX is delighted to be appointed as advisors to the Etherparty ICO. DigitalX sees great potential in the Etherparty platform and is eager to leverage the technology within its blockchain consulting services and product development division,” said DigitalX CEO Leigh Travers, who added, DigitalX will also be investing $3 million into the smart contracts platform.

DigitalX is the world’s first publicly listed blockchain technology company with offices in Australia and New York. The blockchain technology company is a founding member of the Australian Digital Commerce Association (ADCA), an industry network for businesses implementing blockchain solutions. DigitalX has a large shareholder base, including cornerstone support from Blockchain Global Ltd. operating Australia’s most liquid digital currency exchange and rolling out blockchain centres across the world.

After raising approximately $20 million from investors, DigitalX is well placed to deliver fund-raising advice to the token sale marketplace. DigitalX’s management team brings together expertise and experience from a range of technology and financial markets backgrounds, including blockchain software and application development, digital marketing, financial market regulation, cryptocurrency, commodities and currencies trading.

DigitalX will be providing a range of technical and corporate advisory services to Etherparty to expand the platform’s global footprint. A key focus of the engagement will see DigitalX providing introductions to its blockchain network within Australia and China including Blockchain Global Ltd. Blockchain Global Ltd. are the cornerstone investor in DigitalX and operates Australia’s most liquid cryptocurrency exchange, the Australian Cryptocurrency Exchange (ACX.io). ACX.io is the largest liquidity pool and order book of bitcoin in Australia and is in the Top 10 of Globally Ranked Exchanges ( www.acx.io ).

“Australia is one of the most progressive emerging markets globally for blockchain technology and we are proud to be working with DigitalX and ACX who are leaders in the space,” said Etherparty CEO Kevin Hobbs. “Furthermore to be able to provide additional use cases for Etherparty will only help spur the adoption of this technology globally.”

Recently Etherparty announced strategic partnerships with Rootstock ( RSK ), the first open source smart contract platform powered by the Bitcoin network, and Token-as-a-Service, the first-ever tokenized closed-end fund dedicated to blockchain assets.

While blockchain, or distributed ledger technology, may recast the foundations of electronic commerce and data storage, the technology’s use by non-computer professionals has been limited by a lack of user-friendly applications. Etherparty was therefore created as a user-friendly system for the creation, use, and management of smart contracts which has the potential to dramatically expand the rate of commercial and consumer adoption of blockchain technology.

Etherparty’s smart contract templates will focus on the following use cases to start: peer-to-peer escrow contracts, supply chain management, token creation, sports wagering, real estate contracts, and contractor agreements. Etherparty will also enable easy access to already developed and security-tested smart contracts.

FUEL is the digital token that powers the Etherparty platform. FUEL is a transferable ERC-20 compliant token deployed on the Ethereum network. Users will pay for access to Etherparty, which includes access to the platform’s smart contract library and monitoring tools, including a network monitoring dashboard. The FUEL token will serve as a method of validating the user’s interactions within the Etherparty platform.

Etherparty’s FUEL pre-sale sold out on Sept. 14. The public sale is set to launch Oct. 1, 2017 at 9:00 am (PDT). The public sale will run until Oct. 31, 2017. Those interested in participating can visit etherparty.io for more information.

About Etherparty

Etherparty is a contract wizard that removes the complexity of creating, managing and executing smart contracts on multiple blockchains. The platform allows users with zero knowledge of smart contract programming to create an enforceable, self-executing digital agreement for all types of transactions.

About DigitalX

DigitalX is the world’s first publicly listed blockchain technology company with offices in Australia and New York. DigitalX has a large shareholder base, including cornerstone support from Blockchain Global Ltd., which operates Australian digital currency exchange, ACX.io