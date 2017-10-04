Etherparty Opens Beta to 500+ Blockchain Users

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 04, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — After launching over 100 Smart Contracts during testing phase, easy-to-use smart contracts creation platform Etherparty has announced that they will officially launch their Beta on Friday, Oct. 6. The Etherparty Beta will go live with three smart contracts enabling users to create their own ERC20-compliant Ethereum tokens, crowdfunding contracts, and multi-party escrow agreements.

Pre-registered beta testers who have been eagerly awaiting this announcement, will receive an invitation via email on the day of the launch to log into the beta at a secret URL that will be provided. The user accounts will be managed using Keycloak as outlined in the Etherparty Whitepaper.

“We’re really excited to get users on the Etherparty platform for this initial beta version,” said Etherparty Architect Brian Onn. “Our development team has put in countless hours and a fantastic effort to reach this point. We’re looking forward to receiving user feedback and taking that feedback directly to the platform for our next phase of development.”

The beta will be a free access demonstration with smart contracts launching on the Ethereum Ropsten Testnet. The full version to be released in 2018 will require the use of the platform’s in-app currency, FUEL. This is currently being sold via crowdsale for a discount ahead of the full version release.

In the Etherparty platform, users will set the parameters for their own smart contracts to publish. Ethereum wallets and monitoring tools integrated into the platform mean there are no additional dependencies for creating, publishing and monitoring smart contracts. The team will also make a suite of tools and APIs available for businesses to easily integrate published smart contracts into their own desktop and mobile applications.

Etherparty will enable anyone to create, publish, and integrate smart contracts into their business and application. The platform’s simple interface and ease-of-use will open the door to greater adoption of smart contract technology and the benefits around self-executing digital agreements.

The Etherparty public sale runs until Oct. 31 unless tokens sellout prior.

About Etherparty

Etherparty is a contract wizard that removes the complexity of creating, managing and executing smart contracts on multiple blockchains. The platform allows users with zero knowledge of smart contract programming to create an enforceable, self-executing digital agreement for all types of transactions.